WUOMFM

New developments in ex-MSU football players rape case

By 31 minutes ago
  • Spartan Stadium
    Spartan Stadium
    Official Website of Spartan Athletics

The three former MSU football players facing sexual assault charges in East Lansing have waived their rights to preliminary exams. The case will now advance to circuit court.

Josh King, 19, is facing first degree criminal sexual conduct charges for allegedly assaulting a female MSU student at party on campus in January. Those charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison. He’s also facing one count of “capturing/distributing image of unclothed person,” for allegedly filming part of the assault.

Police say Demetric Vance, 20, and Donnie Corley, 19, were also involved in the alleged assault. They’re facing third degree charges and a maximum sentence of 15 years each.

After the three men were charged and pleaded not guilty in June, they were due back in court Thursday morning for preliminary exams. Those hearings allow lower court judges to hear witness testimony and evidence from both the defense and the prosecution, and decide whether the county’s case is strong enough to move forward.

Waiving that exam means the cases will now proceed as if the judge had ruled there was enough evidence against the defendants to move to circuit court. But it also gives the defense team more time to review evidence, talk to witnesses, and refine their strategies before they have to start making their case in court.

“We made a strategic decision that we believe is best for Mr. Vance’s case,” defense attorney Mary Chartier said via text Thursday. John Shea, who represents Donnie Corley, declined a request for comment, as did Josh King’s attorney, Shannon Smith.

What police say happened in the early morning hours of January 16th

MSU Police Detective Chad Davis told Judge Richard Ball back in June that the victim, identified only as "Jane Doe", reported the alleged assault to the police on January 17th. The night before, she said, she was at a party in the University Village Apartments, when she started talking with Josh King. She and King had met before, and King asked her if she wanted to go “speak somewhere quiet,” Davis said.

King pulled her into a bathroom and tried to initiate sex, but she told him no. At that point, she says King forced her to perform oral sex on him. Again, she told him she didn’t want to “do anything else,” Davis says, but King “pulled her pants down and penetrated her vaginally with his penis.”

Then King allegedly brought his two fellow MSU football players, Donnie Corley and Demetric Vance, into the bathroom one at a time. He forced the victim to perform oral sex on them as well, Davis told the court. “The victim asked all to stop. The victim said she eventually collapsed to the floor and all three suspects left the bathroom promptly.”

Police say King agreed to be interviewed on January 26th, and while he confirmed that he was at that party, he denied having sex with anybody at the party, and stuck to that story even after police showed him two pictures of the alleged victim.

“When presented with information, King later changed his statement and admitted he had sexual contact with the victim in the bathroom at the party,” Davis said.

Police got a warrant for his cellphone and found “a suspicious text message” thread with Corley, Vance, and a fourth unnamed player on the football team, “indicating involvement in the sexual assault by King, Corley and Vance.” They also found video on the phone of King “having sex with the victim,” which she told police she didn’t know had been recorded.

Investigators also received search warrants for Corley and Vance’s rooms, took their cellphones, and questioned Corley and Vance on February 7th.

Both men initially denied having any contact with anyone at the party, but later said they they’d received oral sex from a girl they didn’t know in the bathroom, and identified a picture of her for police. Both Corley and Vance told police they’d seen King having sex with the victim when they entered the bathroom.

All three men had been suspended from the MSU football team while the investigation was ongoing, and were kicked off the team the day prosecutors announced charges against them.  They were also expelled from the university following a Title IX investigation.

Men will be proven innocent, defense attorneys say

All three defendants have maintained their innocence through statements and filings from their attorneys.

“Mr. Vance…vehemently denies any wrongdoing and will exercise his unwavering right to test the veracity of the complainant’s and other witnesses’ testimony,” his attorney, Mary Chartier, wrote in a motion filed last month. Chartier was granted transcripts of witnesses who were subpoenaed by investigators, at least one of whom she said had provided police with “exculpatory information” about Vance.

But the judge declined her second request: copies of a police report from the victim’s “prior allegation of criminal sexual conduct” in a separate case. “Counsel has learned that the complainant earlier made a claim of criminal sexual conduct against another young man, S.W. and alleged that this occurred in East Lansing,” Chartier wrote in the motion. Police had returned her Freedom of Information Act requests for the report. But that information could help Vance defend himself, the motion claimed, because it “related to bias and credibility” on the victim’s part.

Judge Ball denied that request, ruling that the previous police report didn’t pertain to Vance’s case  - at least, not while the case was still at the preliminary exam stage.

Josh King’s attorney, Shannon Smith, reportedly told the court that additional video on King’s cellphone would prove that the incident in the bathroom had been consensual. So far, police hadn’t been able to open those files. “I believe once we are able to open those videos... it will show this was consensual," Smith said, according to the Lansing State Journal. "We have a very strong defense."
 

Tags: 
MSU
college football
campus sexual assault

Related Content

Former MSU football players back in court for campus sexual assault case

By & 5 hours ago
MSU football helmet
Wikimedia Commons

Three former Michigan State University football players are scheduled be back in court today. Donnie Corley, Demetric Vance and Josh King facie sexual assault charges after an incident on campus that allegedly happened in January.

Michigan State University tops $1.5 billion fundraising goal

By & Sep 8, 2017
Sparty
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

"Go Green" has some added meaning in East Lansing today.

Michigan State University officials say the university has reached an important fundraising goal.

Six years ago, MSU officials quietly launched the “Empower Extraordinary” campaign.

The campaign to raise $1.5 billion dollars to fund expansion of the East Lansing university’s business, medicine and music programs became public three years ago.

As of today, university officials say the campaign has met its goal, a full year ahead of schedule.

Panhandling for tuition: Battle Creek mom does what she can to send daughter to MSU

By Aug 30, 2017
stack of dollar bills
tom_bullock / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCLO

Battle Creek mom Lori Truex didn't have the money to pay her daughter's Michigan State University tuition.

But she didn't let that stop her. Truex decided to stand on the side of a street asking for donations. Seventy nine days later, she was able to end her panhandling campaign, which she called "One Mom, One Year."

Nassar ordered to stand trial for allegedly assaulting 6 girls

By Jun 23, 2017
Former MSU sports doctor Larry Nassar, wearing orange jumpsuit, in court Friday.
Kate Wells / Michigan Radio

Former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar will stand trial for allegedly sexually assaulting six women and girls, all of whom were 15 years old or younger at the time. He’s accused of using his fingers to penetrate them vaginally and anally, without gloves or consent, under the guise of medical treatment.

As a respected MSU professor and a former Olympic gymnastics team doctor, the prosecution argues he used his reputation to make his alleged victims believe this was legitimate treatment.

Live coverage from today's Larry Nassar hearing

By & Jun 23, 2017
Larry Nassar in the court room on Friday, June 23.
Kate Wells / Michigan Radio

Kate Wells is at today's hearing for Larry Nassar. She'll be live-tweeting from the court room. As a warning, some of these tweets may describe sensitive or explicit situations.

Michigan State hires law firm for Title IX program review

By Sep 8, 2017
Michigan State University sign
MSU

A law firm has been hired to review Michigan State University's Title IX program.

The school said Friday that the Husch Blackwell firm was hired this month as part of its commitment to "strengthening efforts to combat sexual violence."

The firm is to focus on Title IX compliance, crisis and advocacy support services, prevention and education programs, awareness and outreach, and campus feedback.

These are the three MSU football players charged with sexual assault

By Jun 6, 2017
MSU football helmet
Wikimedia Commons

Michigan State University police announced Tuesday morning that three of the school’s football players have been charged with sexual assault.