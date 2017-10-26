New leak means Oakland County Boil Water Advisory will last through weekend

The mandatory boil water advisory affecting more than 300,000 Oakland County residents won’t be lifted Friday as originally planned.

The Great Lakes Water Authority says it’s made “great progress” repairing the broken water transmission main that caused system pressure drop, prompting the boil water advisory to be issued early Tuesday.

Crews installed a replacement pipe Wednesday, but GLWA now reports that another leak was discovered during pressure testing that evening. The leak has reportedly been repaired already.

“We anticipate with the main going back in service at some point today, pressures will be restored throughout the impacted area,” GLWA said in a news release.

However, the unexpected repair took time, and pressure testing will need to start over once the water starts flowing. That means the initial timeline, which had GLWA lifting the boiled water advisory by Friday, has “shifted.”

“The revised timeline is dependent on pressure and water quality testing that will begin today and continue into the weekend,” according to GLWA’s statement.

This means that residents who have been relying on boiled or bottled water will need to keep doing that for at least several more days.

GLWA CEO Sue McCormick says this is an “unprecedented” event in the regional water system’s history. In addition to putting a strain on households, it’s caused some schools, courts, and businesses to close temporarily. Hospitals in the area have had to scramble for back-up water supplies, and some have canceled elective procedures and other services until the advisory is lifted.

The root cause of the initial main break is still under investigation, and GLWA has released no information about the specifics of the subsequent leak so far.

The regional water authority, which emerged from Detroit’s bankruptcy process, has only been running southeast Michigan’s large water and sewer system since 2016. Officials apologized again today “for the continued inconvenience this situation is creating for the residents of the impacted communities.”