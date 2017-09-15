WUOMFM

New MSU research center opening in Grand Rapids

By 26 minutes ago
  • The Michigan State University Grand Rapids Research Center
    The Michigan State University Grand Rapids Research Center opens this Wednesday.
    Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Michigan State University will soon have an even bigger presence in West Michigan.

The MSU Grand Rapids Research Center is opening on Wednesday after two years of construction and more than a decade of planning.

MSU already has its College of Human Medicine’s Secchia Center medical education building in the city.

The university will use the $88 million facility to do scientific research. It was funded mostly with private money.

The six-story building will create 130 new jobs in West Michigan, and it will support up to 260 members of MSU's medical research team.

Around 25 principle investigators and their teams, approximately 160 researchers total, will move in by early November.

The center will be located along Grand Rapids' so-called Medical Mile, along with Spectrum Health and the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

Michigan State University College of Human Medicine
Michigan State University
medical mile

Related Content

State grants $500,000 for registry of Flint residents exposed to tainted water

By Jan 14, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The Michigan State University College of Human Medicine is getting a $500,000 grant from the state to develop a registry of Flint residents exposed to the city’s tainted drinking water.

The grant is coming from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. 

Dr. Eden Wells, Michigan's chief medical executive, says while children’s exposure to lead in the water is a primary concern, the registry will follow other health issues as well.

Grand Rapids research organization to lead new pancreatic cancer study

By Oct 21, 2012
John Eisenschenk / Creative Commons

The National Cancer Institute has chosen the Van Andel Institute in Grand Rapids to lead a new study on pancreatic cancer.

The NCI estimates 43,000 people in the U.S. will get pancreatic cancer in 2012; leading to 37,000 deaths.

Brian Haab Ph.D., Head of Van Andel Institute’s Laboratory of Cancer Immunodiagnostics, will head the research team.

Many times pancreatic cancer spreads to internal organs before people realize they have it and by then the prognosis is usually not so good. "It’s an aggressive disease. It doesn’t respond well to almost anything we’ve tried. Though there are individual cases that have worked out well,” Haab said.

He says pancreatic cancer is still hard to detect.

“It can be a long, expensive, and sometimes invasive process to do that and we want blood tests that can make it quick and inexpensive process,” Haab said.