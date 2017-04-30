New Netflix show for teens prompts school districts to send warnings home

The new Netflix show "13 Reasons Why" is causing lots of controversy in schools. That's because it graphically deals with themes like suicide and sexual assault. It's also marketed to a teen audience.

Muskegon Intermediate School District is the latest in the country to send home a warning about the show. The district sent a letter to parents and guardians last week.

Stephanie Koenig is a social worker at Michigan Medicine who has worked substantially with adolescent psychiatry.

"I think it's great that the schools are doing some awareness around it, and it's ultimately up to the parents on whether they want to take steps to prevent their kids from watching it, or having an open discussion with their kids," Koenig said.

Some critics of the show have said that "13 Reasons Why" glamorizes suicide for a teen audience. Koenig says this is frequently true for media depictions of suicide, and it can give kids the wrong impression.

"It paints a picture that really isn't accurate whatsoever in many ways," Koenig said.