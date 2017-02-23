WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

New poetry collection, anchored in the history of Great Lakes shipwrecks

By 16 minutes ago
  • Cindy Hunter Morgan is out with a new book of poems.
    Cindy Hunter Morgan is out with a new book of poems.
    Wayne State University Press, 2017

The story of the Great Lakes is one of remarkable beauty and extraordinary violence.

According to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum, the Lakes have collectively claimed some 6,000 ships and 30,000 lives. As long as ships have been on the Lakes, ferocious storms have been swallowing those ships—and their crews—whole.

It’s that grim yet compelling history that Cindy Hunter Morgan explores in her new collection of poems, Harborless. The collection is Morgan’s telling of 40 different Great Lakes shipping disasters, stretching across two centuries.  

Morgan told us that, while the collection is anchored in history, each work required a dose of imagination.

“All of these poems contain these imaginative moments, and I think that’s what makes them poetry,” she said. “That’s where the balance shifts and tips them toward poetry… Most have some nugget of historical accuracy but then they do shift this imaginative territory.”

Many of the poems explore the fateful final moments of a sinking vessel.

In Philadelphia, 1893, for instance, Morgan describes a steamer that went down after colliding with another ship. The wreckage of that collision is still preserved today, as part of the Thumb Area Bottomland Preserve in Lake Huron.

Morgan said the image of the Philadelphia’s cargo sitting at the bottom of the lake was the inspiration for the poem. 

PHILDELPHIA, 1893

Lake Huron

The ship sank with a load

of cast-iron stoves, which tumbled,

lopsided, through white foam,

green water, teal water, water

as dark as coal, then darker.

From deck to lake floor,

they dropped 200 feet,

plummeting past the white faces

of lost men, who stared, gaping.

One man, hit by a stove, grasping

for something, swung his legs around the belly

of another stove singing beside him

and rode it to the bottom.

When it settled in silt,

he slipped off—an arm floating across his forehead—

and slumped, exhausted, near the hearth:

wreck of a boy in November

done with chores.

Listen to our interview with Cindy Hunter Morgan to hear her read that poem, along with “Henry Clay, 1851” and “Chicora, 1895.”

The collection, Harborless, is available from Wayne State University Press. For details about events, click here.

Tags: 
michigan poets
Great Lakes

Related Content

Flint's all-female poetry slam team goes to national competition

By Jul 17, 2014
Kate Wells / Michigan Radio

The 17th annual International Youth Poetry Slam festival is in Philadelphia this week.

Flint is sending a team made up entirely of high school girls.

They’ve been practicing for months, writing poetry from their own lives about things like family, abuse, mental illness, and love.

IJC urges U.S. and Canada to keep microplastics out of the Great Lakes

By Feb 16, 2017
Microbeads on a penny.
Courtesy of The 5 Gyres Institute

The International Joint Commission, a treaty organization that advises the United States and Canada, says the two countries should do more to keep microplastics out of the lakes.

Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic that are five millimeters or smaller. Microbeads are used in things like soap and toothpaste. Microfibers are tiny fibers that wash off our synthetic clothing, like fleece.

Those tiny plastics can end up in the Great Lakes and can get into fish.

40 years later, we're still captivated by the Edmund Fitzgerald

By Nov 11, 2015
When it launched in 1958, the 729-foot SS Edmund Fitzgerald was the largest ship sailing the Great Lakes.
user Greenmars / Wikimedia Commons

Of the thousands of shipwrecks that fill the Great Lakes, most people can name only one: the Edmund Fitzgerald.

It’s the last and the largest ship ever lost on the lakes.

This week marks 40 years since the Fitzgerald and its 29 crew members went down in Lake Superior.

But even this many years later, the story still captivates the public’s imagination.