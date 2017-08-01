WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

New registry will track everyone in Flint exposed to lead-tainted water

By 50 minutes ago
  • A glass being filled with tap water.
    The primary goal of the registry, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha said, is to "connect people to services."
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

It happened last December, in the final hours of the last Congress.

After a lot of heavy lifting by Michigan lawmakers on Capitol Hill, a federal aid package for Flint was finally passed.

Today, we've learned 14.4 million of the federal aid dollars from that package will go to Michigan State University to set up a registry of everyone exposed to the lead-tainted water in Flint. 

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha has been pressing for this registry for a long time. She's a pediatrician at Hurley Medical Center in Flint and is also a part of Michigan State University's pediatrics department.

Hanna-Attisha joined Stateside today to explain why the registry is so important.

Listen above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

 

Tags: 
Flint water crisis
mona hanna-attisha
lead exposure

Related Content

EPA willing to forgive $20.7 million in debt owed by city of Flint

By 1 hour ago
sign that says flint
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The city of Flint could soon get some relief from loans it took out years ago to fix its broken water system.  

Over the years, Flint borrowed more than $20 million from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. But the cash-strapped city has been struggling to pay interest on the loans.    

With its water system still broken, and the recovery from the city’s lead tainted tap water crisis ongoing, the federal Environmental Protection Agency says it’s ready to forgive the debt.

Toxicologist says cuts to EPA mean Flint won’t be the only community with unsafe water

By Jul 31, 2017
Rebecca Williams / Michigan Radio

Perhaps no state in the country is more aware of water safety than Michigan. Seeing the Flint water disaster play out since 2014 has given us all a harsh lesson in not taking safe water for granted. 

Yet President Trump's proposed budget takes an ax to the budget of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), one of the agencies most responsible for protecting our water.

Federal Court allows Flint water lawsuits to move forward

By Jul 29, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Class-action lawsuits against state and local officials involved in the Flint water crisis will go forward.

A federal appeals court reinstated claims against officials all the way up to Governor Rick Snyder.

The court dismissed claims against Governor Snyder in his official capacity, and against the departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services.  But plaintiff attorney Deborah LaBelle says the governor could still be found liable for the drinking water crisis.

Program focuses on keeping Flint kids reading this summer

By Jul 29, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A literacy program is hoping to get more Genesee County children reading this summer. 

Ja’Nel Jamerson is the director of the Flint & Genesee Literacy Network.

He says it’s important for children everywhere to maintain their education levels during their summer vacation.  

But Jamerson says it’s especially important in Flint, where thousands of children were exposed to lead in their drinking water which can negatively affect their neurological development.