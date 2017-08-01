New registry will track everyone in Flint exposed to lead-tainted water

Stateside's conversation with Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, a pediatrician at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

It happened last December, in the final hours of the last Congress.

After a lot of heavy lifting by Michigan lawmakers on Capitol Hill, a federal aid package for Flint was finally passed.

Today, we've learned 14.4 million of the federal aid dollars from that package will go to Michigan State University to set up a registry of everyone exposed to the lead-tainted water in Flint.

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha has been pressing for this registry for a long time. She's a pediatrician at Hurley Medical Center in Flint and is also a part of Michigan State University's pediatrics department.

Hanna-Attisha joined Stateside today to explain why the registry is so important.

