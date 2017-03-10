WUOMFM

New rules forbid chocolate as bear bait in Michigan

By Catherine Shaffer 32 minutes ago
  • Ken Thomas / wikimedia commons

Hunters won't be allowed to bait bears with chocolate for the 2017 hunting season.

The DNR's Natural Resources Commission passed new regulations that apply to bear hunting, including a ban on bait containing chocolate or cocoa products. 

Chocolate is popular with hunters as a bait for the same reasons it's attractive to humans -- it's sweet and high in calories. But chocolate contains a chemical called theobromine that is toxic to many animals, including dogs, bears, and many species of wildlife such as wolves and coyotes.

"We've had calls from bait suppliers that are unhappy about the change, but we tried to prevent that by putting a notice in last year's digest," says Kevin Swanson, a Wildlife Management Specialist with the Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR has also significantly increased the bear harvest in the northern Lower Peninsula.

"Our science supports it, our abundance estimate of black bear in the northern lower supports it. Bear numbers have risen about 50 percent in the northern lower peninsula since 2000. We have more nuisance complaints like bluff charges," Swanson says.

The harvest has also been increased in the Upper Peninsula, but to a lesser extent.

Tags: 
bears
hunting
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
black bears

Related Content

Black bear boom in northern Lower Peninsula creating a nuisance for residents

By Feb 15, 2017
Steve Hillebrand / Creative Commons

Black bear populations in the northern Lower Peninsula are booming.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the population has increased almost 50 percent since 2000. Kevin Swanson, a wildlife management specialist for the DNR, says this is creating a nuisance for some Michigan residents.

"We have had a pretty notable increase in complaints in the northern Lower Peninsula, especially in Baldwin, over the last few years and that continues to climb," Swanson said. "We've had more notable complaints like bluff charges on humans and some dogs being killed."

Bear attacks porcupine hunter in Clare County

By Sep 20, 2015
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

CLARE, Mich. (AP) - A man hunting for porcupine was attacked by a black bear in Clare County.

  The Department of Natural Resources says the 46-year-old was treated for minor injuries Thursday night. The hunter told authorities that the bear knocked him over from behind.

'Nuisance' bears proving to be a nuisance in Michigan this year

By Associated Press Jul 24, 2015
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering a warning about bears in the state.

WLUC-TV reports the DNR has responded to dozens nuisance bear complaints so far this year as bears are on the move. The agency says that adult bears have been moving in mating season while younger bears are looking to find their own territory.