Stateside's conversation with Paul Eisenstein, publisher for the Detroit Bureau.

The 117th edition of the New York International Auto Show is in full swing. Among the cars getting a lot of attention is the Dodge Challenger Demon, which boasts 840 horsepower and zero to 60 acceleration in 2.3 seconds.

Paul Eisenstein is covering the show for the Detroit Bureau, where he is publisher. Stateside gave him a call to talk muscle cars, Tesla, and Trump's effect on the auto industry.

