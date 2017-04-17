WUOMFM
Related Programs: 
Stateside
The Next Idea

NMU introduces medicinal plant program (but no, students won’t be growing weed)

By 31 seconds ago

The Next Idea

Northern Michigan University has unveiled a new program: a first-of-its-kind undergraduate degree in medicinal plant chemistry where students will study the science of cannabis.

At Northern Michigan University, students will soon be able to study the chemistry of medicinal plants like cannabis.
Credit https://www.flickr.com/photos/diegocharlon/4109188587

Mark Paulsen joined Stateside to discuss the new program. He’s a professor and head of the Department of Chemistry at Northern Michigan University.

Health professionals, scientists, and entrepreneurs are all interested in learning more about medicinal plants. And the booming medical and recreational marijuana industry means they are especially interested in studying cannabis. NMU students in the school's new program will study chemistry, botany, and biology of the plant in order to get jobs in quality control labs or to get the information they need to start their own small businesses.

The program will include a weekly seminar to help students understand the medicinal industry, including the complicated regulatory environment that surrounds marijuana.

Paulsen emphasizes that no students will be growing or working directly with cannabis at the program. Instead, they’ll learn techniques that will be applicable for testing samples of any medicinal plant, which they could potentially apply to cannabis in the future.

Hear more from Professor Mark Paulsen in the interview below.

 

The Next Idea is Michigan Radio’s project devoted to new innovations and ideas that will change our state.

Join the conversation on Twitter or Facebook, or let us know your Next Idea here.

(Subscribe to The Next Idea podcast on iTunes, or with this RSS link.)

Medical and recreational marijuana is a growing industry in the United States.

Tags: 
cannabis
northern michigan university
The Next Idea

Related Content

Lansing may require some marijuana growers to register with the city

By Nov 10, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Medical marijuana growers in Lansing may soon have to register with city, if they use an “excessive” amount of electricity.

Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero is proposing an ordinance to require people who continuously use 5000 kilowatts of electricity to register with the city.   

“We have seen a number of cases where the growing equipment used to cultivate medical marijuana overloads the electrical circuits in the home,” says Bernero. “This, of course, creates a fire hazard.”

First Cannabis Church of Logic and Reason works to counter stereotypes

By Jun 29, 2016
The First Cannabis Church of Logic and Reason uses bumper stickers to spread their message.
First Cannabis Church of Logic and Reason / Facebook

The First Amendment guarantees us the freedom to practice whatever religion we choose.

For Jeremy Hall, that religion centers around cannabis. 

Hall is a marijuana caregiver and an ordained minister. He's also the founder of a new church in South Lansing.

It's The First Cannabis Church of Logic and Reason.

Bridge Magazine explores the culture and dangers of drinking on college campuses

By Sep 30, 2015
Drinking on Game Day at MSU
Simon Schuster / Bridge Magazine

It's a rite of passage on college campuses: Game Day.

Yes, thousands pour onto campus for a football game, but there’s also the pre-game and post-game celebrations.

The centerpiece of both: alcohol – lots and lots of alcohol.

Bridge Magazine explored on-campus drinking in a series of reports centering on Saturday, Sept. 12.