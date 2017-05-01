Office space and mixed-use, senior housing among potential uses for Michigan 'zombie malls'

The Next Idea

More and more Americans are choosing to shop in the comfort of their homes. With a few clicks of a mouse from online retailers like Amazon and Jet.com, almost any product imaginable can be delivered to a shopper’s door within one or two days.

American malls are struggling to compete on the pricing, selection, and convenience offered by online shopping.

And because the retail industry built so much space during the 70s and 80s and 90s, dead or dying malls now dot the landscape of American suburbs.

Now the question is: what do we do with these so-called "zombie malls" that have closed their doors forever?

Cindy Ciura is a principal at CC Consulting of Bloomfield Hills, a commercial real estate and retail consulting firm. She spoke with The Next Idea about the creative ways Michigan’s empty malls could be put to use in the future.

Stateside's conversation with Cindy Ciura, principal at CC Consulting of Bloomfield Hills.

