WUOMFM

Part-time lecturers at EMU protest for better pay and benefits

By 25 minutes ago
  • Teachers gather in front of EMU president James Smith's office.
    Teachers gather in front of EMU president James Smith's office.
    Kathleen Davis / Michigan Radio

Part-time lecturers at Eastern Michigan University held a protest in front of the university president's office today, asking for better pay and benefits.

Almost 50% of EMU's teaching staff are part-time. Many of these instructors make less than $15,000 a year, and lack critical benefits like paid medical leave and job security.

Adena Rottenstein is a lecturer and member of the Part Time Lecturers Union. 

"We're a pretty important part of how teaching gets done at Eastern, but we're treated as a bit lesser than and not equal to the other faculty members," Rottenstein said. 

She says one of the reasons she participated in the "grade-in" is because EMU's part-time contracts don't extend past one semester.

"I have no job security. I don't know if I have any classes to teach in the fall, and the semester is ending and do I have a job in four months? Maybe, maybe not," Rottenstein said.

EMU responded to union demands the day before the protest by threatening to cut part-time pay by 25%.

Tags: 
Eastern Michigan University
part time lecturers union

Related Content

Faculty union files grievance against EMU over online degrees

By Feb 14, 2017
wikipedia

The faculty union at Eastern Michigan University has filed a grievance against the university's administration over a controversial online degree program. 

Many faculty members are outraged, according to faculty union leaders, that they weren't consulted before the university contracted with an outside group called Academic Partnerships. 

EMU drops sanctions against student protesters

By Mateus DeFaria Feb 2, 2017
krossbow / Flickr - http://bit.ly/1rFrzRK

Eastern Michigan University has dropped sanctions against 16 students who participated in peaceful protests last November. 

The students were protesting multiple instances of racially insensitive graffiti on campus by participating in a sit-in at the University Black Student Union. After defying police orders to leave when the building closed, the university imposed sanctions ranging from formal reprimands to recommendations of expulsion. 

Faculty union intends to fight EMU over online degrees

By Jan 31, 2017
krossbow / Flickr - http://bit.ly/1rFrzRK

More details have emerged about Eastern Michigan University's contract with Academic Partnerships, a company that helps universities offer degrees online.

On December 21, 2016, Eastern Michigan University disclosed that it had entered into a five-year contract with Academic Partnerships, an outside group that will help the university launch four online degrees.

Eastern Michigan University takes on Old Dominion today at 1 p.m.

By Dec 23, 2016
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium
Bahamas Bowl

It’s been a long time since the Eastern Michigan Eagles have been in a bowl game. Today, the football team will play in their first bowl game since the 1987 season.

The Eagles (7-5) will play the Old Dominion Monarchs (9-3) in the 2016 Popeye's Bahamas Bowl at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN and you can livestream it here.

You can also find live stats of the game here.

EMU is expanding online degree programs

By Virginia Gordan Dec 21, 2016
Eastern Michigan University
F. Delventhal / Flickr Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Eastern Michigan University has entered into a 5 year agreement with Academic Partnerships, a private company, to offer four fully online degree programs.  

According to Kevin Kucera, EMU's Vice President for Enrollment Management, the programs will increase educational opportunities for non-traditional students while generating revenue for the University.

"This on-line marketplace is really one where we can assist primarily working individuals who would have a difficult time accessing ground-based courses because of their work and family commitments," said Kucera.