WUOMFM

Patriotic Muslims, Hispanics, protest executive order and deportations

By 45 seconds ago
  • Protesters waved American flags and said the president's executive order and deportation of people living in the U.S. illegally contradicted American values.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Protesters waved American flags and said the president's executive order and deportation of people living in the U.S. illegally contradicted American values.
    Tyler Scott / Michigan Radio
  • Protesters called the exective order
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Protesters called the exective order "Muslim Ban 2.0," and chanted: "No ban, no wall, refugees are welcome here."
    Tyler Scott / Michigan Radio
  • Protesters marched from the American Moslem Center and Springwells Village, in Dearborn, to meet at George S. Patton Park.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Protesters marched from the American Moslem Center and Springwells Village, in Dearborn, to meet at George S. Patton Park.
    Tyler Scott / Michigan Radio

People in Dearborn braved the wind and cold today to protest a recent executive order by President Trump, and the deportation of people living in the United States illegally.

The executive order in question, issued March 6, blocks people in six mostly Muslim countries from traveling to the U.S. for 90 days.

As people gathered outside the American Moslem Society, some, like teenager Hareth Alhydary, said the newest executive order was no better than the first version of the order that caused people to be detained at airports across the country and confusion even amongst officials.

“(It’s) just a small group that does something wrong, you can’t just judge everyone around the place,” Alhydary said. “He’s trying to cut down the number of terrorists, I do agree with that. But that’s not the right way to do it.”

The White House website says the order stops the flow of people from specific countries into the U.S., making more resources available to federal agencies “for the screening and vetting of foreign nationals, to ensure that adequate standards are established to prevent infiltration by foreign terrorists.”

The protest was billed as an effort by Yemeni and Hispanic Americans to “Rally against Muslim Ban 2.0 and ICE raids on Latino communities.”

Protesters waved American flags and said the executive order and deportation of people living in the U.S. illegally contradicts American values that are the reason many decided to come and live in the U.S.

“This does not reflect the principles upon which this country is founded,” said event organizer Hanan Yahya. “This nation is founded on very strong principles that are not found anywhere else in this world, and we are very proud of that. We are very proud to be Americans. We are very proud to be here.”

The travel ban goes into effect Thursday, March 16, and bars travel to the U.S. from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

The current order says travel restrictions will be in place 90 days. Hamtramck resident Ali Essa attended the protest. He and his mother have lived in Michigan since moving from Yemen in 2006. Now he is considering traveling back to Yemen in order to visit his wife of less than a year, who will be unable to join him in the United States as long as the ban is in effect.

“(I’m) planning on going back home to see her,” Essa said. “And if (Trump) is still banning us, I might stay in Yemen. Yes, it is hard because there is war in Yemen.”

Detroit city councilwoman for the sixth district Raquel Castañeda-López was among the speakers whom addressed the crowd of roughly 60 people at the protest.

“Whether they say Muslim, whether they say immigrant, whether they say inner-city, we know they are talking about people of color,” Lopez said. “We have to make sure that we stand up every single time, not just for one executive order, not just because they’re doing ICE raids, but because we believe and recognize the humanity of one another.”

Tags: 
immigration
executive order
muslims in michigan

Related Content

Mexican consul in Detroit advises immigrants to know their rights, have a plan

By Mar 1, 2017
iivangm / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Across Michigan, a number of undocumented Mexican immigrants have been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

While President Donald Trump indicated his order would deport criminals – “bad hombres,” as he put it –  there are reports that people with only minor violations are being picked up, even people with no apparent violations.

Trump order has led to more people in detention. Immigration lawyer: Is it worth the moral cost?

By Feb 10, 2017
PROFESSOR KIT JOHNSON / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

There is another executive order on immigration issued by President Donald Trump, beyond the travel ban of seven majority-Muslim countries.

This executive order gave U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) broader discretion to arrest undocumented immigrants. The result has been a quick uptick in arrests, more people in detention centers, and an immigrant community that is more fearful of being deported.