People rally across Michigan to celebrate International Women's Day

    Rally attendees at Eastern Michigan University.
Women and men across Michigan rallied today in support of International Women's Day, as well as "A Day Without a Woman."

An event at Eastern Michigan University drew crowds to the Student Center on campus.

Solange Samoes is a professor of Women's and Gender Studies at EMU. She has organized International Women's Day events at the university since 2006.

Samoes stressed the importance of inclusivity and intersectionality at this year's rally.

"Gender justice is intertwined with the struggle for labor rights, LGBTQ rights, disability rights, for environmental justice, and for all sorts of inequalities we have in the world," Samoes said.

Jenna McKinley and Krista Kangas, both from Ann Arbor.
Credit Kathleen Davis

Krista Kangas is from Ann Arbor. She brought handmade posters to the rally that featured influential women from the past.

"The posters I made were trying to educate people on women in history, as well as common issues that women face, especially along the lines of double standards in society," Kangas said.

"A Day Without a Woman" is a follow-up event to the Women's March on Washington, a protest against President Trump and his administration's policies. Women were encouraged not to work today to protest gender-based economic inequality, among other causes.

