PHOTOS: The World Trade Center designs are owned by the state of Michigan

By 59 minutes ago

Most of us remember where we were 16 years ago today when the twin towers came down in the 9-11 terrorist attacks. The buildings, once a towering representation of New York's financial district, became a massive pile of concrete and twisted metal in less than two hours.

The design of the World Trade Center buildings came from Seattle-born architect Minoru Yamasaki. His firm, Yamasaki & Associates, was based in Troy, Michigan and operated from 1955 to 2010.

Yamasaki died in 1986 of stomach cancer at the age of 73. The firm continued, but fell into serious financial trouble and closed its doors in 2010.

The firm owed back taxes to Oakland County, so the county planned to seize the materials in Yamasaki's offices and auction the items off. The rest was going to be shredded.

It was all going to happen fast, so the state's official archivist, Mark Harvey, swooped in to gather as much material as he could.

Rick Pluta shares the fascinating story of how Michigan came to own the designs for the original World Trade Center.

Part of it included clandestine meetings, since the firm's CEO was on the lam because of tax evasion charges:

“We did have a phone number for him. He was concerned about preserving the records, so we actually met. He set it up that we’d meet at the parking lot of the Starbucks down the street from the building the next morning,” says Harvey.

“So I arrived at 7:30. A black Lexus pulled in next to me, and the window rolled down, and he waved me in. So I got out of my car and walked over and sat in the seat.”

With that meeting and others, the state eventually came to own the plans, photos, and other items related to the design and building of the World Trade Center.

You can scroll through some of the items in the photos above.

State archivist Mark Harvey says, "the collection is open for research, and the public can visit the archives six days a week."

Harvey says information on visiting the archives can be found on the Michigan History Center's website.

world trade center
September 11th

Related Content

Here's how Michigan taxpayers came to own the designs for the original World Trade Center

By Sep 11, 2014
The Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in 2000.
Joshua Schwimmer / Flickr

The state of Michigan owns public parks, roads, buildings, and even some historic artifacts. Among those artifacts are the original architectural drawings of the World Trade Center.

This is a story of how the state of Michigan – its taxpayers – came to own the works.

Thousands of people visit the 9-11 Memorial in New York every day.

Children play by the fountain that surrounds the footprint of what once were the world’s tallest buildings. Some people take the time to read at least some of the names of the people who died here on 9-11.

Big changes coming to police radio systems

By Aug 18, 2014
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Police chiefs in Michigan are concerned that changes coming to the way the U.S. manages its broadcast spectrum may negatively affect their radio systems.

The Federal Communications Commission hopes to auction off part of the broadcast spectrum next year to meet growing demand for personal electronic devices.

The auction is expected to generate more than $20 billion dollars. 

World Trade Center artifact goes on display at Saginaw history museum

By Sep 11, 2012
A piece of aluminum cladding from the World Trade Center is going on display at Castle Museum in Saginaw.
Jeff Schrier / Saginaw News

A permanent exhibit commemorating the events of September 11, 2001 opens today at the Castle Museum of Saginaw County History, reports Emily Pfund at Mlive.com.

A piece of aluminum cladding about 5 feet long and 4 feet wide is the latest addition to the lobby of the museum, 700 Federal in downtown Saginaw.

Candlelight vigils will mark the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11th attacks

By Sep 11, 2011

 Many Michiganders have paused to remember 9/11 at numerous events today.  There are a few more commemorations planned for this evening.    

Governor Rick Snyder is scheduled to take part in special ceremonies on the front lawn of the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn.   The candlelight vigil is being sponsored in part by the Dearborn Area Ministerial Association.   Organizers say the point of the event is to promote the sense of unity that many Americans felt immediately after the attacks. 

Remembering Michigan's 9/11 victims

By Sep 10, 2011

 An East Lansing based group is remembering those September 11th victims with ties to Michigan.   The Michigan Remembers 9/11 Fund is collecting memories about those who died in the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon or in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.  

Susan Moriarty is with the Fund.   She says it’s important to remember that the attacks struck close to home, not just far away.  

President Obama confirms the death of Osama bin Laden

By & May 2, 2011
White House

Late last night, President Obama announced to the nation that Osama bin Laden had been killed by a small team of American forces at a mansion in Pakistan.

Obama called Bin Laden "a terrorist who was responsible for the murder of thousands of innocent men, women and children."

Update 7:14 a.m.

The Detroit Free Press reports on the celebrations from the Muslim and Arab-American community in metro Detroit upon hearing the news of Osama bin Laden's death:

"The world is definitely a better place without the patron of all terrorists," said Imam Hassan Al-Qazwini, head of the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn, the largest mosque in a city that has the highest concentration of Arab-Americans in the U.S. Qazwini called bin Laden "the world's most infamous thug."

"It is so comforting to see justice being served while the families of the thousands of his victims rejoice," he said.

Ibrahim Aljahim, 29, of Detroit, said of bin Laden: "He never represented Muslims or anyone else."

..."As gratifying as it is to see this, we should continue to be on alert," said Imad Hamad, regional director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee. "Executing the symbol of bin Laden does not execute the ideology (of extremism). It's a vital mistake to focus on the person and ignore the ideology."

12:09 am

NPR reports:

Osama bin Laden, who created the al-Qaida terrorist network that killed 3,000 people in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, is dead.

He was killed, President Obama announced to the nation late Sunday night, in Pakistan by U.S. forces. During a firefight with bin Laden's guards, which the president said happened earlier in the day, no American personnel were injured.