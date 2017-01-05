WUOMFM
Pin created by Ann Arbor couple goes worldwide to commemorate upcoming Women’s March

  • The Pincause pin was created in Ann Arbor and is being sold all over the world to support women's rights causes.
    Mercedes Mejia / Michigan Radio

"Little Pin. Big Goal."

That's the motto of Pincause, the brainchild of two Ann Arbor entrepreneurs.

Katy Lind and Nate Stevens have designed a pin supporting women's rights. It's a good bet those pins will be on a lot of lapels and collars at the upcoming Women's March on Washington the day after Donald Trump's Inauguration.

Lind came up with the idea as a way to support the Women's March. After finding a designer, she and Stevens developed the logo from the American sign language sign for "love". 

Katy Lind and Nate Stevens, creators of Pincause
Credit Mercedes Mejia / Michigan Radio

They're charging $5 for the pins. One dollar from each sale will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union and another dollar will be sent to Planned Parenthood.

"We wanted to be non-partisan, but I will say that I think there's been a lot of rumors about policies and different ideas that have come forth that would really infringe on American civil liberties, so that's how we came to the ACLU," Lind said. "When it came to protecting rights -- women's rights -- women's health is a huge part of that and that's how we came to Planned Parenthood."

Now, pins are being shipped all over the world and nearly every state in the United States, with the goal of, as they say, spreading a message of love. 

Listen to the full interview above to hear about how Lind and Stevens came up with the name and what they hope the future holds for Pincause.

