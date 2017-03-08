WUOMFM

Police release video of suspect in WSU officer's killing, ask for public's help

  • Collin Rose, 29, was on the K-9 unit of the Wayne State University police force.
Authorities have released video they say shows a suspect in the November slaying of Wayne State University campus police officer.

Detroit police say the video recorded by a camera on a Detroit Department of Transportation bus shows the suspect running from the scene of where 29-year-old Collin Rose was shot. Investigators late Tuesday renewed a request for tips from the public.

The Detroit News reports a reward now exceeds $100,000.

Rose was shot in the head about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22 near the Detroit school's campus after he stopped to investigate a man riding a bike. He died the next day.

Police previously released pictures of a blue mountain bike that investigators believe were used by the suspect. Charges against a man initially arrested in the case were later dropped.

wayne state university
Collin Rose

Group plans 'Peace Zone' in area where Wayne State officer was slain

By Jan 3, 2017
Near the scene of the Wayne State shooting. This was taken just north of the corner of Lincoln and MLK Blvd.
Mike Blank / Michigan Radio

DETROIT - The Detroit Coalition Against Police Brutality says it plans to introduce conflict resolution training, peer mediation and other programs in the neighborhood where a Wayne State University campus police officer was slain.

The group also says it will work to create a more positive atmosphere for relations between police and the community in the "Peace Zone."

The "Peace Zone" will be just west of the Wayne State campus and northwest of downtown.

Wayne State holds vigil for fallen police officer

By Bryce Huffman Nov 30, 2016
Mourners gather in Gullen Mall, at the center of Wayne State University's campus to pay respects to Officer Collin Rose.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Thousands of people, including students, faculty and law enforcement officers, stood in the center of Wayne State University’s campus last night. Some were holding candles, others were holding back tears.

All of them gathered to pay their respects to fallen Wayne State Police Officer Collin Rose.

Officer Rose was patrolling the area west of the school’s campus last week when he was shot while trying to arrest a man who was known by campus police to be troublesome.

The suspect was caught hours after the incident. Rose died the following day.

Wayne State University police officer Collin Rose dies in the line of duty

By & Nov 23, 2016
Collin Rose, 29, was on the K-9 unit of the Wayne State University police force.
Wayne State University

This has been a developing story. We updated the post as new details were learned.

Update: Thursday, November 24, 10:45 a.m.   The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says it has a warrant request in connection with the fatal shooting of Officer Collin Rose that is currently being reviewed. An update will be sent out when charges are authorized.

Update: Wednesday, November 23, 6:22 p.m.