WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Political roundup: Annual auto insurance fee is going up, but public can’t know why

By 15 minutes ago
  • No-fault insurance was meant to prevent the lawsuits that can arise from car accidents.
    No-fault insurance was meant to prevent the lawsuits that can arise from car accidents.
    Public Domain / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The cost of auto insurance in the state of Michigan is going up. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) is adding another $10 to its annual fee, coming in at $170 a year.

Thanks in part to Michigan auto insurance law, which requires that all drivers have no-fault insurance policies on their vehicles, the state has some of the highest insurance rates in the country. 

So is it worth it?

That was the topic of discussion in this week’s Stateside political roundup, with Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants and a former Republican legislative leader, and Vicki Barnett, former mayor of Farmington Hills and a former Democratic legislator.

Sikkema said that for older, wealthier, risk-averse people like himself, the high cost of insurance in the state makes sense.

“When I think about what can go wrong, and I look at my 26-year-old son, it’s clearly worth it,” he said. “But if you’re younger, and young people never think anything bad is going to happen to them, or not as wealthy, low-income, you’re going to question that.”

Several times in the years since it was passed, lawmakers in Lansing have tried to undo Michigan’s no-fault law, but those efforts have fallen short. Barnett said that idea behind the law was to reduce the number of lawsuits arising from car accidents.

“Let’s go back to 1972 when the law was originally passed, it was major tort reform,” Barnett said. “No-fault is a model in the country, and more states should adopt it. And it said, okay, if you’re in a car accident, instead of having a lawsuit, let’s just make sure that everybody’s covered, and we created this no-fault law.”

As for the recent fee increase, the public may never know what is behind it. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association sets the fee according to a complex formula, but is not required to divulge the details of that formula.

“The Catastrophic Claims Association is a re-insurer,” Barnett said. “And they are very closed, so we don’t know when we pay that $160 or $170 on our insurance, what hole it goes into, how it’s managed, how it’s overseen, are the expenses really what the catastrophic claims association says they are. And so people are suspicious of the entire auto insurance law because of that non-transparent part of it that adds a lot of money to our bills.”

Listen to our full conversation with Ken Sikkema and Vicki Barnett above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
auto insurance

Related Content

Woman pays 182% more for car insurance in Detroit than she would in Ann Arbor

By Jul 28, 2016
Flickr user Pictures of Money/Flickr / HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

Anna Clark is a freelance journalist who lives in Detroit. She owns a 2007 Ford Focus and has never had to make an auto insurance claim. 

But she's preparing to move out of Detroit, to Ann Arbor, and just recently learned her insurance is going to drop by a staggering amount.

"You'd think I might be delighted that I suddenly have this much extra money per month that I'm not paying on insurance for the next year, but I was actually horrified," Clark said. 

Consumer advocate: Car insurance companies charging poor/moderate income people more

By Jun 28, 2016
Car rear ended another car in Ann Arbor.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

A consumer advocate says many low to moderate income people pay much more for car insurance, even with the same driving record and zip code as wealthier people.

Bob Hunter is with the Consumer Federation of America.

He says major insurance companies use factors like marital status, education, occupation, and home ownership as proxies for income.

He says in general, people who are single, don't own a home, didn't go to college, and who work at blue collar jobs, have less money. 

Movement of auto insurance legislation provides a lame duck surprise

By Dec 14, 2016
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

With only two days left on the schedule, Republican leaders have added a surprise piece of legislation to their to-do list.

Some major changes to Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance could be voted on before the end of the session if Republican leaders have their way.

Republican leaders have restarted discussions on legislation to limit benefits under Michigan’s no fault law. The legislation would scale back the medical benefits provided to those who suffer catastrophic injuries in automobile wrecks.