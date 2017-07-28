WUOMFM
Political roundup: Michigan loses out on Foxconn mega-plant and prevailing wage under threat

    Michigan has missed out on thousands of jobs and $10 billion worth of investment that will now go to Wisconsin in the form of a new Foxconn electronics factory.
On Wednesday, Gov. Rick Snyder signed into law a tax incentive package designed to attract large companies to the state and boost job growth.

Snyder supported the legislation with an eye toward attracting one specific company: Foxconn, a Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant looking to open a new plant in the Midwest. But that same day, the White House announced Foxconn had chosen Wisconsin, instead.

Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants and a former Republican legislative leader, and Vicki Barnett, a former mayor of Farmington Hills and a former Democratic legislator, joined Stateside to break down the latest political headlines.

“The tax incentive is bigger than just Foxconn. We can talk about the irony of the Foxconn situation, but really the program was designed to lure businesses to the state of Michigan and to provide a way for them to capture taxes and hold onto those taxes,” Barnett said. “This program makes it much easier for the state to control how many dollars are on the table, and actually track them, because the system relies on the new job provider to withhold state income taxes from the wages of the higher wage jobs that it creates.”

Beyond the traditional legislature and governor-passed bills and direct ballot initiatives, Michigan has a third method to create a state law. With enough signatures added to a petition, the state legislature can approve a law without the governor’s signature. 

The Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) want to repeal Michigan’s prevailing wage law, which sets wages for workers in specific industries that contract with the state for public works projects. Snyder has said he would veto such a bill, but Republican majorities in both houses support it, leading ABC to attempt this third, unorthodox method.

“Repealing [the prevailing wage] has been on the wishlist for many years,” Sikkema said. “The stars have never really aligned for them to do it. You would think with a Republican house, senate and governor, but Gov. Snyder is opposed to repealing it, so they’re taking this other route that the constitution allows for.”

Ken Sikkema and Vicki Barnett join Stateside every Friday to break down the week’s political news.

Political roundup: State drops unemployment fraud charges; Snyder task force on retiree benefits

By Jul 21, 2017
This week, the state of Michigan dropped charges and arrest warrants against 186 people — almost all of them Detroit residents — after accusing them of illegally collecting unemployment benefits. This group is among about 28,000 people the state wrongly accused of unemployment benefit fraud due to serious flaws in its automated fraud detection system.

Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants and a former Republican legislative leader, and Vicki Barnett, a former mayor of Farmington Hills and a former Democratic legislator, joined Stateside to discuss this week's political news.

Michigan still hoping to reel in tech manufacturer, despite losing bid to Wisconsin

By Jul 26, 2017
Michigan has been in fierce competition with other Midwest states to lure in Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn. The company had announced intentions to build a massive plant in the United States but didn’t immediately specify where, launching a tax incentive bidding war among the contending states.

Dustin Walsh, a senior reporter at Crain’s Detroit Business, told Stateside President Donald Trump is expected to announce today that new plant will go to Wisconsin. But Michigan may yet get a "runner-up prize,” with Foxconn planning to announce more investments in other states.

Snyder signs job-attraction bills in hope of luring big employers

By Jul 27, 2017
Governor Rick Snyder has signed bills to create new business incentives in hopes of luring some very large employers to Michigan.

Snyder signed the three-bill package just hours before Foxconn, a major objective of Michigan economic development officials, announced its first U.S. plant would locate in Wisconsin. But state officials say Foxconn is not the only big company scouting for new U.S. locations.