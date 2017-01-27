Political roundup: Schuette and Flint, Trump and the EPA, MI GOP and the environment

Stateside's conversation with Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants and former Republican legislative leader, and Vicki Barnett, a former Democratic legislator

It's been a busy week in the world of politics. For instance: Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette was accused of posturing, and President Donald Trump continues to stir things up in Washington.

Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants and a former Republican legislative leader, along with Vicki Barnett, a former Democratic legislator, joined Stateside to break it all down.

Schuette is the state of Michigan’s top lawyer. In that capacity, his office is arguing against a judge’s order requiring the state to deliver bottled water to Flint residents.

Then, Schuette asked to file a brief taking the exact opposite position on behalf of the people of Flint and filed the proposed brief in the case. The judge refused it and called it "superficial posturing" by Schuette.

Elsewhere, Trump gagged the EPA earlier this week. He froze grants and told the agency not to talk to any elected officials or the news media. He's also continuing to claim, despite a lack of proof, that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2016 election. Trump won the election, but lost the popular vote by nearly three million.

Listen to the full interview above to hear Sikkema and Barnett try to explain the week's news, including the motivation behind Trump's actions, how Republicans in Michigan could defend the EPA, and why they think Schuette's actions mean he's looking out for his gubernatorial aspirations.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)