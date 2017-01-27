WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Political roundup: Schuette and Flint, Trump and the EPA, MI GOP and the environment

By 35 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Stateside
  • President Donald Trump continues to claim, despite a lack of proof, that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2016 election. Trump won the election, but lost the popular vote by nearly three million.
    President Donald Trump continues to claim, despite a lack of proof, that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2016 election. Trump won the election, but lost the popular vote by nearly three million.
    Gage Skidmore / Flickr - http://bit.ly/1rFrzRK

It's been a busy week in the world of politics. For instance: Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette was accused of posturing, and President Donald Trump continues to stir things up in Washington.

Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants and a former Republican legislative leader, along with Vicki Barnett, a former Democratic legislator, joined Stateside to break it all down. 

Schuette is the state of Michigan’s top lawyer. In that capacity, his office is arguing against a judge’s order requiring the state to deliver bottled water to Flint residents.

Then, Schuette asked to file a brief taking the exact opposite position on behalf of the people of Flint and filed the proposed brief in the case. The judge refused it and called it "superficial posturing" by Schuette.

Elsewhere, Trump gagged the EPA earlier this week. He froze grants and told the agency not to talk to any elected officials or the news media. He's also continuing to claim, despite a lack of proof, that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2016 election. Trump won the election, but lost the popular vote by nearly three million.

Listen to the full interview above to hear Sikkema and Barnett try to explain the week's news, including the motivation behind Trump's actions, how Republicans in Michigan could defend the EPA, and why they think Schuette's actions mean he's looking out for his gubernatorial aspirations.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
political roundup
Bill Schuette
Donald Trump
Vicki Barnett
Ken Sikkema
politics

Related Content

Political roundup: Plan to eliminate the income tax would create a $9 billion hole

By Jan 13, 2017
Is civility possible for lawmakers in Lansing in 2017?
Thetoad / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The new Michigan legislature was in session this week, and there has been no shortage of topics to discuss.

To help sort through it all in Stateside's weekly political roundup is Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants and a former Republican legislative leader; and Vicki Barnett, a former Democratic legislator.

Political roundup: Expectations for “more conservative” House, why Whitmer’s early entry makes sense

By Jan 6, 2017
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

The new Michigan Legislature convenes for its first day of the session next Wednesday. What can we expect in 2017?

Ken Sikkema, a senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants and a former Republican legislative leader, joined Stateside for our weekly political roundup and looked ahead to what he expects to be a "more conservative" House of Representatives in Lansing.

(Support trusted journalism like this in Michigan. Give what you can here.)

Political roundup: Energy bill survives lame duck, wolf hunting bill defies voters

By Dec 16, 2016
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The lame duck session for the Michigan Legislature has come to a close. Some people have called the end-of-year session "strange," but you can't say it was boring. There were a number of bills pushed through before lawmakers headed home for the holidays.

Now that the dust has settled, Susan Demas publisher of Inside Michigan Politics, and Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants, joined Stateside for their weekly political roundup to break it all down.

Judge says Schuette can’t file his own brief in Flint water case

By Jan 23, 2017
Photo courtesy of Michigan's Attorney General office / michigan.gov

A federal judge has turned down Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette’s request to file a brief supporting a group of pastors suing the state over the Flint water crisis. He says it’s Schuette’s job to represent the state in the case.

Schuette's office is defending the state and Governor Rick Snyder in the lawsuit. Schuette also tried to file a separate argument backing the group suing the state. Judge David Lawson rejected the request, saying Schuette can’t be on both sides of the case – that crosses an ethical line that undermines his client’s position.