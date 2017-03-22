WUOMFM

Pontiac sues owners of decaying Silverdome

    The city of Pontiac are suing the owners of the Silverdome.
The city of Pontiac is suing the owners of the decaying Pontiac Silverdome in suburban Detroit for violations of building, safety and zoning codes.

The Oakland Press of Pontiac reports complaints were filed with the 50th District Court after a parking lot was used to store Volkswagen cars amid the automaker's U.S. emissions scandal.

Pontiac says car storage needs city approval.

Triple Investment Group of Toronto bought the Silverdome in 2009. Patrick Lennon, a representative for Triple Investment Group, says it hasn't admitted responsibility to any of the allegations but they're hoping to reach an agreement with the city.

The Silverdome opened in 1975. The Lions played football there until 2002, and the Detroit Pistons spent a decade playing basketball in the stadium.

Plans call for it to be demolished.

