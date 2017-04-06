WUOMFM
Related Programs: 
Stateside
The Next Idea

Pop-up gallery aims to engage young people in science and art

By 3 minutes ago
  • young woman at Science Gallery Lab
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    Science Gallery Lab Detroit engages 15-25 year olds to help solve some of the world's greatest problems by creating a new learning platform where science, art and humans collide.
    Courtesy of Jeff Grabill
  • young woman and man looking at glass case
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    Science Gallery Lab Detroit engages 15-25 year olds to help solve some of the world's greatest problems by creating a new learning platform where science, art and humans collide.
    Courtesy of Jeff Grabill
  • woman in front of wall of lights
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    Science Gallery Lab Detroit engages 15-25 year olds to help solve some of the world's greatest problems by creating a new learning platform where science, art and humans collide.
    Courtesy of Jeff Grabill
  • person against a dark wall with lights
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    Science Gallery Lab Detroit engages 15-25 year olds to help solve some of the world's greatest problems by creating a new learning platform where science, art and humans collide.
    Courtesy of Jeff Grabill


The Next Idea

Science Gallery has been described as a place where science and art collide. The result? Creative ways to tackle some of the world's biggest problems.


The first Science Gallery Lab is in Dublin. Now, Michigan State University is launching Science Gallery Lab Detroit.

Jeff Grabill is associate provost for teaching, learning, and technology at Michigan State. He joined Stateside to talk about the worldwide attention the program has attracted and its future in Detroit.


According to Grabill, the Wellcome Trust in the United Kingdom calls Science Gallery the “most important public engagement project in the world."

It earned that title because of the project's ability to engage 15-25 year olds to help solve some of the world's greatest problems. The place all that problem solving happens is a new learning platform where science, art and humans collide.

“[They create] a learning experience which is not a science museum, and not an art gallery but has correspondences with both," Grabill said. "But much more like a theater. So, it’s a deeply experiential moment in which people have conversations with each other and with mediators, who help facilitate conversation around the ideas and the art and the science that they’re seeing and the exhibit in front of them."   


It’s a “pop-up model,” so Science Gallery Lab Detroit won't have a set home. The goal is to move the gallery around the city to reach as many people—especially young people—as possible.

 

The Next Idea is Michigan Radio’s project devoted to new innovations and ideas that will change our state.

Join the conversation on Twitter or Facebook, or let us know your Next Idea here.

(Subscribe to The Next Idea podcast on iTunes, or with this RSS link.)

 

Tags: 
The Next Idea
Michigan State University
science
Art
innovation

Related Content

Currency innovations like bitcoin could render bank deregulation moot

By Apr 3, 2017
Dan Nelson / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The Next Idea

A few years before the Great Recession, I was an advisor to the Federal Reserve Bank. I provided some limited advice on how to stimulate growth through innovation. It was too little, too late. Many financial experts far more capable than myself tried to help prevent the imminent collapse. But the politicians were sure they knew more about our economic system than the experts. Hindsight proves they knew very little and it was the everyday American who suffered from their ignorance and arrogance.

If done the right way, raising beef could be good for the environment

By Mar 31, 2017
Cattle grazing in a field.
F Delventhal / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

The Next Idea

Everyone from author Michael Pollan to climate change experts have suggested raising cattle for beef is hard on the environment.

The amount of resources that go into producing a pound of beef are a lot greater than what it takes to produce a pound of chicken, for instance. Plus, in some cases, transporting beef further adds to its carbon footprint.

Maybe we should build a wall to keep our talented people in

By Mar 27, 2017
Tomas Castelazo / Wikimedia Commons

The Next Idea

A recent headline in the Financial Times read, “Vancouver seizes chance to lure Silicon Valley tech talent.” The mayor of Vancouver confirms that inquiries from U.S. tech companies have risen sharply in recent months.

It’s no secret that Cisco Systems, Samsung and SAP have recently established a presence north of the border, but now it appears that Apple, Microsoft, Google and Facebook are all also considering their options. If this tire-kicking becomes a trend, it will compromise America’s ability to remain a global leader in technology.

Start-up incubator, pizza shop to bring vacant Detroit school back to life

By Mar 23, 2017
Courtesy of Chris Lambert

The Next Idea

 

As goes a school, so goes the neighborhood.

 

That’s the idea behind a new project by the group Life Remodeled, said founder and CEO Chris Lambert. Life Remodeled is a non-profit organization that invests about $5 million in a Detroit neighborhood project every year. This year’s project: turn the former Durfee Elementary and Middle School into a “community innovation center.”

What economies across the state can learn from West Michigan’s success

By Mar 9, 2017
Courtesy of Tim Mroz

The Next Idea

West Michigan is one of the most economically healthy regions in our state. It’s been cited as the fifth fastest-growing city in the country.

By digging into what’s made West Michigan such a good place for businesses to take root and grow, other communities might find something to learn.

Construction starts on solar power project at Michigan State

By Mar 6, 2017
Lawsuits against the university claim students started reporting abuse as early as 1999.
user John M. Quick / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Construction has started on a solar power project at Michigan State University.

The East Lansing school says carports with solar arrays are being built at five parking lots. They'll cover most of the parking spaces in each lot and provide partial protection for vehicles from inclement weather.

The project will be owned by South Bend, Indiana-based Inovateus Solar and British Columbia, Canada-based Alterra Power. The number of parking spots isn't being affected. The school says the carports will be tall enough to cover RVs used for pregame tailgating.

MSU study: Most Michiganders prioritize environment over economy

By Mar 3, 2017
Ray Dumas / Creative Commons

Fifty-nine percent of Michiganders would say they prioritize the environment over the economy, according to a new study from Michigan State University.

“The results are somewhat counterintuitive,” Daniel Bergan said, given President Donald Trump's November win in Michigan. Bergen was a researcher on the study.

Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei lends his vision to West Michigan’s Meijer Gardens

By Mar 10, 2017
Photo by Andy Terzes, courtesy of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Remember the 2008 Olympics in China? The stadium, nicknamed the “bird's nest," was one of the most iconic visuals from the games. It was designed by Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei.

Weiwei's work, titled "Natural State," is on exhibit at the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids.

Did Van Gogh cut off his whole ear, or just his earlobe? Debate continues more than a century later

By Mar 30, 2017
Vincent Van Gogh self-portrait, painted in 1887.
Wikipedia / Art Institute of Chicago

Happy 164th birthday to the man who is the personification of the "tortured artist."

Vincent Van Gogh was born on this day in 1853.

University of Michigan medical historian and PBS contributor Dr. Howard Markel joined Stateside to talk about some of the mysteries that still remain about this iconic artist. He started with the famous story of Van Gogh cutting off his own ear. 