WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Port Huron man claims he’s still the world’s greatest whistler

By 7 minutes ago

 


He calls himself the World's Greatest Whistler.

 

It’s hard to argue with that. Check out his song "Peanut Butter Blues" below.

 

That's Ralph Giese of Port Huron.

He practices a unique whistling style, using his throat rather than his lips. He’s been perfecting the technique since age three, five decades ago. Giese rolls his tongue on the roof of his mouth, and funnels air across it.

 

Whistler Ralph Giese and guitarist Brian Sprung.
Credit Courtesy of Ralph Giese

“It serves like a reed,” he said, “like a reed on a clarinet.”

 

As a child, Giese had a hard time pucker whistling, and he still struggles with it. So he taught himself an alternative method, improvising whistle techniques and songs throughout his youth.

 

As a sixth and seventh grader, he used the skill to annoy his teachers. But at age 17, he found himself at the World’s Whistle-Off in Carson City, Nevada.

 

Only a few others do open-mouth style whistling like Giese. He joked that it might be his fault.

 

“They see me and then they end up retiring or something,” he said.

 

Despite his obscure talent, Giese’s musical passions are for big, loud, mainstream rock and roll.

 

“I wanted to be a rock and roll star with my whistling,” he said. “I knew for sure the Rolling Stones were gonna have me whistle on one of their records.”

 

But the Stones never called, lamented Giese.

 

“Nobody has anything for whistlers.”

 

As a result, Giese brought on a guitarist, Brian Sprung, and formed a whistler-and-accompanist band called “Whistler’s Muthers.”

 

As the "World’s Greatest Whistler," Giese has been on America's Got Talent and Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show:

 

 

Despite the lack of respect he gets from other musicians, he said he still works full-time to enhance his unusual instrument.

 

Ultimately, he strives to “whistle the way Jimmy Page shreds his guitar.”

 

For the full conversation, listen above. To hear another song by Giese, called "These Times," listen below.

 

 

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
music
whistling

Related Content

Chuck Berry, in his own words

By & Mar 24, 2017
nico7martin / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

I was sad to hear about Chuck Berry’s death last weekend.

When I worked in St. Louis two decades ago, getting an interview with Berry was a challenge for every reporter in town. He hadn’t given an interview in more than two years when I decided to give it a shot. The owner of a venue where Berry played every couple of months suggested I come to the 40th anniversary of Chuck Berry's Johnny B. Goode. The idea was the club owner would help me get an interview before the show.

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers continue funk-inspired dance beats in new album

By Mar 28, 2017
Courtesy Photo

This week, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers are releasing their newest album, Pluto.

 The six-member band is rooted in Lansing, Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids. They're known for their eccentric style of mixing elements of funk, dance, pop and R&B.

Frontman Joe Hertler stopped by Stateside to preview the new album and the inspiration that brought it together.

Frontier Ruckus brings back harmony with new album, “Enter the Kingdom”

By Feb 17, 2017
Frontier Ruckus
Noah Elliott Morrison

Enter the Kingdom is the 5th LP from Michigan's own Frontier Ruckus.

Rolling Stone calls it "a serious and thought-provoking record."

As part of our Songs from Studio East series, we look at how the band continues to evolve musically while still holding on to their roots.

It took four years for Frontier Ruckus to come out with their newest album.