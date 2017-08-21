WUOMFM

Potential sale of Lansing city hall inches forward

The future of Lansing city hall may rest with paperwork filed today.

Would-be developers had until 5 p.m. to submit their proposals for the property across the street from the state Capitol. The proposals will now move to a committee for review.  

Mayor Virg Bernero says the half-century-old building needs too much work to maintain. He wants to sell the building and use the proceeds to relocate city offices.

In addition to their proposal, developers need to show they can get the financing to make it a reality.

Several city council members have raised concerns about how the outgoing mayor is pursuing the sale.

The mayor wants to pick a developer by December.

