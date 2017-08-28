WUOMFM

Preliminary exam set for 4 Flint water crisis defendants

By 4 minutes ago
  • Judge Nathaniel Perry told the attorneys on both sides that they’ve “dilly-dallied too long” in this case. The charges were filed against Gerald Ambrose, Darnell Earley, Howard Croft and Daugherty Johnson in December of 2016.
    Judge Nathaniel Perry told the attorneys on both sides that they’ve “dilly-dallied too long” in this case. The charges were filed against Gerald Ambrose, Darnell Earley, Howard Croft and Daugherty Johnson in December of 2016.
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A judge has set a preliminary exam for four Flint water crisis defendants for early December.     

But defense attorneys and prosecutors remain at odds over evidence.

Two former emergency managers (Gerald Ambrose and Darnell Earley) and two former Flint city employees (Howard Croft and Daugherty Johnson) will face a preliminary exam December 5th. They face a variety of charges, including willful neglect of duty. The exam will determine whether the case against them will move forward.

During a preliminary exam, the prosecutor will call witnesses and present evidence. The prosecution will need to demonstrate that a crime has been committed and the defendants committed the crime or crimes.  At that time, defense attorneys can move to have the charges dismissed. 

Prosecutors have turned over more than a million documents to the defense.

But defense attorneys say the format prosecutors provided the documents in is not easily searchable.

“We want the same documents that the government has,” says A. Scott Bolden, an attorney representing former emergency manager Darnell Earley. “If we don’t have the same documents or we can’t pull the same documents the way the government does, then we’re at a disadvantage.”

Special Counsel Todd Flood says he’s willing to work with the defense, but not do their job for them.

“The issue is they want us to do the work. We have enough on our plate to do their job,” Flood told reporters after a probable cause hearing on Monday.

Judge Nathaniel Perry told the attorneys on both sides that they’ve “dilly-dallied too long” in this case.     The charges were filed against Ambrose, Earley, Croft and Johnson in December of 2016.  

Tags: 
jerry ambrose
darnell earley
daugherty johnson
Howard Croft
todd flood
a scott bolden
Flint water crisis
Flint
preliminary exam

Related Content

Probable cause hearing Monday for 4 Flint water crisis defendants

By Aug 27, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Attorneys for four Flint water crisis defendants are scheduled to be in court Monday.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled in 67th District Court for former emergency managers Gerald Ambrose and Darnell Earley, as well as two former Flint city employees.

The four are facing charges including neglect of duty in office and False Pretense.

Previous hearings have focused on defense attorneys getting information from prosecutors.

"Carnival-like" theatrics hurting Flint defendants, attorney claims

By Jun 19, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A defense attorney wants a court to limit prosecutors’ future public comments about the Flint water crisis criminal cases.

Lawyers took part in a probable cause conference today in Flint.

Attorney James White represents former Flint city public works director Howard Croft, who’s facing numerous charges, including involuntary manslaughter.