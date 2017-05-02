Protestors to Rep. David Trott: Say no to American Healthcare Act

Protestors gathered outside U.S. Rep. David Trott's (R-11th district) office in southeast Michigan today.

The group has a simple demand: that Trott vote against a Republican bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Although Trott was not at his office during the protest, a spokesman allowed protestors to air their grievances, two at a time.

The American Healthcare Act has a provision that lowers protections for people with preexisting conditions.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that over 24 million Americans would lose their healthcare coverage if the Act is passed.

Trott constituent Cherie Happy says she wants to hear Trott's position on a specific amendment in the bill.

“The MacArthur amendment would, in effect, make preexisting conditions unaffordable. And we are definitely here to say this is not in the interest of the people of district eleven,” Happy said.

In a town hall meeting earlier this year, Trott promised to oppose any bill that discontinues coverage for preexisting conditions.

Joyce Peralta doesn't live in Trott's district, but her three-year-old niece does. Peralta says her niece has Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, a genetic disease that causes tumors to form in areas like the brain, heart, eyes and skin.

“I want Rep. Trott to answer to me that he would be ok with this family going bankrupt trying to take care of their child, or the fact that she couldn't get care and she would die,” Peralta said.

Peralta says her niece needs the coverage Obamacare provides because of her preexisting conditions. The girl is currently being treated in Texas because there are no TSC specialists in Michigan.

There is no timetable for when the House bill to repeal and replace Obamacare might be voted. President Donald Trump wants to ensure the bill has more support first.

Many of Trott’s constituents will be waiting to see whether or not he supports it.

“We’re here to let [Trott] know that he will get fired if he doesn’t live up to his public stance to not vote for a bill that will deny preexisting conditions,” Happy said.