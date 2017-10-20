Public and private services scheduled for Helen DeVos

The DeVos family will hold public and private services to honor the late Helen DeVos, who died on Wednesday, October 18.

The Grand Rapids philanthropist and conservative political donor died from complications of a stroke after being diagnosed with leukemia at age 90.

DeVos was the wife of Amway co-founder Rich DeVos, and is the mother-in-law of the current U.S. Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.

Public visitation will be held on Monday from 2 - 8p.m. at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. There will be a private funeral service the following day from 2 - 3:30 p.m. at the JW Marriot Hotel, with a public service immediately after from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the life of Helen DeVos or the funeral arrangements, visit HelenDeVos.com.