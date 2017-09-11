Public meeting scheduled to address toxic chemicals found in groundwater

A public town hall meeting will be held in Rockford tomorrow night to discuss contaminated groundwater.

The toxic chemicals were discovered by county health officials last month in private wells in Belmont, about 10 miles north of Grand Rapids.

It is believed that chemicals used by the shoe company Wolverine Worldwide caused the contamination. The chemicals found are often used to waterproof leather goods.

The company has passed out filters and bottled water to residents in the area.

The meeting will be at Rockford High School at 6 p.m. and residents will be able to ask questions of state and county health officials individually before the public meeting.

Representatives from Wolverine Worldwide will also be in attendance to answer questions.