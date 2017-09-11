WUOMFM

Public meeting scheduled to address toxic chemicals found in groundwater

  • Rockford High School
    Rockford High School
A public town hall meeting will be held in Rockford tomorrow night to discuss contaminated groundwater.

The toxic chemicals were discovered by county health officials last month in private wells in Belmont, about 10 miles north of Grand Rapids.

It is believed that chemicals used by the shoe company Wolverine Worldwide caused the contamination. The chemicals found are often used to waterproof leather goods.

The company has passed out filters and bottled water to residents in the area.

The meeting will be at Rockford High School at 6 p.m. and residents will be able to ask questions of state and county health officials individually before the public meeting.

Representatives from Wolverine Worldwide will also be in attendance to answer questions.

water contamination

Related Content

MDEQ looking into drinking water contamination near former dump site

By Aug 30, 2017
water faucet
Laura Nawrocik / Flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is investigating whether a shoe manufacturer is responsible for water contamination in West Michigan.

In the 1960s, Wolverine Worldwide used a licensed dump site near Rockford to get rid of waste from its leather tanning process. Two chemicals used in the process, PFOS and PFOA, are now showing up in nearby residential wells.

What you need to know about perfluorinated chemicals, aka PFCs

By Aug 7, 2017
water going into cup from faucet
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Grayling water officials announced in July they had found trace amounts of perfluorinated chemicals, or PFCs, in the municipal water supply. The levels are nowhere near the concentration of PFCs considered to be a health hazard by the Environmental Protection Agency.

David Andrews, senior scientist with the nonprofit Environmental Working Group spoke with Stateside to help us understand this mysterious family of chemicals and explore exactly what the news means for the Grayling area.