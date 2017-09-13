WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

In race for governor, Whitmer snags former Gov. Blanchard’s support

By 1 hour ago

Former Michigan Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer has been endorsed by former Governor James Blanchard
Credit Michigan Senate Democrats

Gretchen Whitmer is one of the most well-known candidates among the Democrats who are vying to become Michigan’s next governor.

The former state Senate minority leader is viewed by many as a front-runner in the race.

Now James Blanchard, former Michigan governor, is endorsing Whitmer as his choice for the position.

"Gretchen has experience to make Michigan work again. She's produced results. For example, playing a key role in providing health care by helping lead the effort to expand Medicaid," Blanchard said. 

The former governor also cited Whitmer’s record on jobs, education, and infrastructure among his reasons for the endorsement. 

"She's just a great Michigan product, as we say,” he said. “She will give us a new spirit in Lansing, a new energy."

Listen above to hear why Blanchard thinks Whitmer "has the right stuff." 

 (Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)  

Tags: 
michigan governor's race

Related Content

A conversation with Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer (audio)

By Jennifer White May 13, 2011

Yesterday the state Senate passed a comprehensive tax overhaul bill. It went to the House where it was approved and it’s now headed to Governor Rick Snyder’s desk for his signature.

The tax overhaul includes the elimination of the Michigan Business Tax, in favor of a corporate profits tax.  It also eliminates a host of tax breaks, including the income tax exemption for pensions.

Seven Republicans joined the twelve Democrats in the Senate in voting against the proposal. Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer is opposed to the tax restructuring

Michigan Radio's Jennifer White spoke with Whitmer. Here's the interview.

Schuette launches campaign for governor

By 20 hours ago
Bill Schuette speaks to a crowd of supporters.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

“Our next governor, Bill Schuette,” Cynthia Schuette introduced her husband to an enthusiastic hometown crowd in Midland on Tuesday.

Michigan’s attorney general’s interest in the state’s top job has not been a secret. 

In his speech, Schuette laid out his priorities.