Record-breaking warm weather in February “unusual, but not unprecedented”

Stateside's conversation with meteorologist Ernie Ostuno from the National Weather Service.

Some folks in Michigan were walking around outside with t-shirts this past weekend, and just in case you haven't checked the calendar, it's February! It's just the latest chapter in the often unpredictable and strange weather here in the Great Lakes State.

This has caused some problems for a number of events in Michigan, especially in the lower peninsula. The Michigan Pond Hockey Classic on Whitmore Lake was canceled, however, the U.P. Pond Hockey Championship had just barely enough ice on Chain Lake near St. Ignace to keep the event on schedule.

Elsewhere, Michigan Tech's Winter Carnival and the massive ice sculptures that come with it just missed the warm weather as the annual event was held the weekend before last. (Check out the photos above)

Ernie Ostuno is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service and he joined Stateside to talk about this sudden burst of warm weather we received.

"It's unusual, but not unprecedented," said Ostuno. "I think you'd see something like this on an average of about 15 years or so."

Listen to the full interview above to hear why we're getting this weather in February, if fruit growers should be concerned and how long we can expect this warm spell to last.

