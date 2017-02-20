WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Record-breaking warm weather in February “unusual, but not unprecedented”

By 40 minutes ago
  • A vintage snowmobile exhibit is on display on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Snowfest in Cedarville, Mich. in the Upper Peninsula. As you can see, the snow was already starting to melt.
    View Slideshow 1 of 7
    A vintage snowmobile exhibit is on display on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Snowfest in Cedarville, Mich. in the Upper Peninsula. As you can see, the snow was already starting to melt.
    Josh Hakala / Michigan Radio
  • The
    View Slideshow 2 of 7
    The "Cat in the Hat" snow sculpture at Snowfest in Cedarville, Mich. was starting to melt on Saturday, Feb. 18.
    Josh Hakala / Michigan Radio
  • The annual Ceremonial Snowman Burning at Snowfest in Cedarville, Mich. on Saturday, Feb. 18
    View Slideshow 3 of 7
    The annual Ceremonial Snowman Burning at Snowfest in Cedarville, Mich. on Saturday, Feb. 18
    Josh Hakala / Michigan Radio
  • The annual Ceremonial Snowman Burning at Snowfest in Cedarville, Mich. on Saturday, Feb. 18
    View Slideshow 4 of 7
    The annual Ceremonial Snowman Burning at Snowfest in Cedarville, Mich. on Saturday, Feb. 18
    Josh Hakala / Michigan Radio
  • The weather was warm near St. Ignace, but it wasn't warm enough to cancel the U.P. Pond Hockey Championships.
    View Slideshow 5 of 7
    The weather was warm near St. Ignace, but it wasn't warm enough to cancel the U.P. Pond Hockey Championships.
    Josh Hakala / Michigan Radio
  • Winter Carnival Games 2017 in Houghton, Michigan
    View Slideshow 6 of 7
    Winter Carnival Games 2017 in Houghton, Michigan
    Michigan Tech University
  • Winter Carnival Games 2017 in Houghton, Michigan
    View Slideshow 7 of 7
    Winter Carnival Games 2017 in Houghton, Michigan
    Michigan Tech University

Some folks in Michigan were walking around outside with t-shirts this past weekend, and just in case you haven't checked the calendar, it's February! It's just the latest chapter in the often unpredictable and strange weather here in the Great Lakes State.

This has caused some problems for a number of events in Michigan, especially in the lower peninsula. The Michigan Pond Hockey Classic on Whitmore Lake was canceled, however, the U.P. Pond Hockey Championship had just barely enough ice on Chain Lake near St. Ignace to keep the event on schedule.

Elsewhere, Michigan Tech's Winter Carnival and the massive ice sculptures that come with it just missed the warm weather as the annual event was held the weekend before last. (Check out the photos above) 

Ernie Ostuno is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service and he joined Stateside to talk about this sudden burst of warm weather we received. 

"It's unusual, but not unprecedented," said Ostuno. "I think you'd see something like this on an average of about 15 years or so."

Listen to the full interview above to hear why we're getting this weather in February, if fruit growers should be concerned and how long we can expect this warm spell to last.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
weather

Related Content

Ever heard of a Great Lakes tsunami? Scientist says they happen about 100 times a year

By David Casselman Jan 12, 2017
Waves on Lake Michigan.
user ellenm1 / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Tsunamis in the oceans are often triggered by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. But scientists say there’s a kind of tsunami that’s also a common occurrence on the Great Lakes.

These waves aren’t nearly as big as the ones on the oceans, but they can be deadly.

One reported to be 10 feet tall hit a Chicago pier in 1954 and seven people drowned.

Here's a meteorological model of that event:

Adam Bechle is a researcher at the University of Wisconsin. He says tsunamis on the Great Lakes are not so different from the ones in the ocean.

Global warming good for Michigan football? Jim Harbaugh says yes.

By Michael Schramm Oct 18, 2016
jim harbaugh at podium
Courtesy MGoBlog / Creative Commons -- http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Michigan has seen particularly warm weather the past few days, and one person taking notice is the University of Michigan's head football coach Jim Harbaugh. 

On his weekly radio show, Harbaugh talked about recruiting prospective candidates and why he loves living in Michigan. He also joked that global warming could help the football team's recruitment efforts, according to MLive's Nick Baumgardner:

Old Farmer’s Almanac 225 years old and still going strong

By Sep 28, 2016
Flickr user NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Flickr / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

In this all-too-fast-paced era we live in, it's comforting to see something that's managed to stick around for 225 years – the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

What Massachusetts schoolteacher and bookseller Robert B. Thomas started in 1792 is still with us. The 2017 edition is now out.

Here’s why the southern half of Michigan is among the driest in the Midwest

By Jun 30, 2016
Flickr user/Flickr / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

If it looks like your parched lawn is crying out for a drink, you've got company.

Parts of the state are in the grips of a dry spell, and it's turning lawns crispy and brown. 