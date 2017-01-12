WUOMFM
Rep. Kildee: “State has gotten off easy” on Flint clean-up contribution

  • Flint residents packed a town hall meeting yesterday to hear a “progress report” on their drinking water.
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Flint residents packed a town hall meeting last night to hear a progress report on their water.

As EPA Region 5 Acting Regional Administrator Robert Kaplan said on Stateside on Wednesday, an array of scientific tests and data show that the water is improving, but as people were told last night by the EPA, Flint's tap water isn't safe to drink unless its been run through a filter.

Congressman Dan Kildee (D-Flint) had to be in Washington for confirmation hearings but he had staff at the town hall and he was watching online.

Listen to the full interview above to hear Kildee talk about Flint residents’ loss of trust, the role of the state and federal government, and the sound of crinkling water bottles.

Dan Kildee
Flint water crisis

Rep. Kildee: We shouldn’t have to fight so hard for Flint crisis funding

By Dec 6, 2016
A lead service line removed from a Flint home. Lead service lines were useful because the metal is flexible and can bend - making installation easier.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

It has been well over a year since the world learned that Flint was in the throes of an environmental disaster.

In the early months of this year, the Flint water crisis brought a steady stream of political leaders promising aid and vowing this would never happen again: President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, President-elect Trump.

So here we are, at year's end, and Flint hasn't seen a penny of that promised federal aid to help replace its damaged lead water pipes. And now there's a new curve ball that could threaten that federal funding.

Congressman Kildee asks Air Force to help people with contaminated water wells near Oscoda

By Nov 24, 2016
The former Wurtsmith Air Force base.
Mike Fritcher / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Congressman Dan Kildee wants the Air Force to do more to help Oscoda residents whose groundwater is contaminated by perfluorinated chemicals, or PFCs. The Wurtsmith Air Force Base used firefighting foams containing PFCs on its property in Oscoda for decades. The base is now closed.

Kildee sent a letter to the Air Force this week, outlining a long list of concerns.

Flint leaders urge Congress to pass federal funding for water crisis before end of year

By Nov 28, 2016
Lead service line
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

Congress returns to D.C. this week to begin a three-week-long lame duck session.

Congressman Dan Kildee says funding for Flint is at the top of his list of things to get done before the end of the year.

“We’ve really been working on this for almost the entire year to get Congress to take action, and until we get it done it continues to be my number one priority,” Kildee said.

The funding could help pay to replace thousands of lead service lines damaged because of the water crisis.