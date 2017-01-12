Rep. Kildee: “State has gotten off easy” on Flint clean-up contribution

Our conversation with Congressman Dan Kildee (D-Flint)

Flint residents packed a town hall meeting last night to hear a progress report on their water.

As EPA Region 5 Acting Regional Administrator Robert Kaplan said on Stateside on Wednesday, an array of scientific tests and data show that the water is improving, but as people were told last night by the EPA, Flint's tap water isn't safe to drink unless its been run through a filter.

Congressman Dan Kildee (D-Flint) had to be in Washington for confirmation hearings but he had staff at the town hall and he was watching online.

Listen to the full interview above to hear Kildee talk about Flint residents’ loss of trust, the role of the state and federal government, and the sound of crinkling water bottles.

