Rep. Levin calls Trump’s budget plan "extreme" and "based on false assumptions"

Our conversation with Democratic Congressman Sander Levin.

Lawmakers across the United States, both Republicans and Democrats have been reacting to President Trump’s White House budget proposal released Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. Sander Levin, D- Royal Oak, has served in the House since 1983. He calls the cuts "extreme" and "based on false assumptions."

Listen to the full interview above to hear his biggest complaints about the budget proposal and the impact that the budget could have on Michigan.

