Rep. Upton says Trump’s budget plan is bad for Michigan

Our conversation with Republican Congressman Fred Upton.

Lawmakers across the United States, both Republicans and Democrats, have been reacting to President Trump’s White House budget proposal released Tuesday.

Among the many cuts, the budget excludes funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, and cuts research funding for the National Institutes of Health by $5 billion. Former president, Barack Obama signed a bipartisan bill that allowed for the funding.

What does this mean for the state of Michigan? The cuts affect domestic programs that Michigan residents rely on.

Stateside spoke with U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, who calls the budget “a non-starter.”

“I was disappointed when it came out,” Upton said. “If you want to get the 3% growth rate I think everybody wants, you have to invest in the future … To cut that budget for the NIH means you are not investing in the future."

Listen above for the full interview.

