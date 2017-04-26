WUOMFM

Report: 75% of Michigan homes face stagnant or declining incomes

By 37 minutes ago
  • 401(K) 2012 / Creative Commons

A new report from a Michigan nonprofit says the state's households are still struggling financially. 

Michigan's unemployment rate is currently at 5%.  However, 75% of Michiganders face stagnant or declining incomes.

Lou Glazer is President of Michigan First, the nonprofit that released the report.

"It's pretty clear that you can have a low unemployment rate and still have a lot of people struggling. In a growing economy, the same thing is true," Glazer said.

According to the report, 40% of Michigan households do not have the finances to meet certain basic necessities. This is regardless of race, age, or county within the state, says Glazer.

Michigan First lists encouraging college enrollment as the most reliable path to good-paying work. The nonprofit has laid out a set of policy recommendations for state lawmakers to consider.

Tags: 
money
michigan future inc
Michigan economy

Related Content

Money talks: Often, it's negative.

By Jun 29, 2012

This election year has seen a huge increase in the amount of money being spent on political campaigns compared to previous years. A lot of that money is being spent on negative political ads on TV.

As Michigan’s primary election gets closer, and the general election is only four months away, we’re going to see more and more political TV ads. And the bulk of those ads are going to be negative ads.

“I hear the negativity all the time. I’m tired of it. Tell me what it is you want to do not what you think the other guy is going to do," said Troy Hemphill.

“I don’t like to listen to that. I want some positive information," Kiirsten Olson insisted.

“Even when you think, ‘I’m not going to listen to negative ads, I’m not going to listen to negative ads,’ and then one creeps inside your brain. And then it sticks,” Shannon Rubago bemoaned.

Those are pretty typical responses of a couple of groups of people we talked to. We showed them a series of negative ads to see what their reactions would be.

Money Talks: Out-of-state influence on Michigan voters

By Mar 5, 2012

Michigan’s Republican presidential primary elections are over.  But, primary elections for federal and state legislators are in August.

Already out-of-state groups are spending tons of money to influence Michigan voters.

Big money often buys votes. Usually, that includes a lot of big money from out-of-state groups.

More young Michiganders are getting college degrees

By Jul 12, 2012
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

A new report shows a growing percentage of Michigan young people have college degrees.

But one expert says the state must do more to keep those graduates from leaving the state.

What economies across the state can learn from West Michigan’s success

By Mar 9, 2017
Courtesy of Tim Mroz

The Next Idea

West Michigan is one of the most economically healthy regions in our state. It’s been cited as the fifth fastest-growing city in the country.

By digging into what’s made West Michigan such a good place for businesses to take root and grow, other communities might find something to learn.