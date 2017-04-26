Report: 75% of Michigan homes face stagnant or declining incomes

A new report from a Michigan nonprofit says the state's households are still struggling financially.

Michigan's unemployment rate is currently at 5%. However, 75% of Michiganders face stagnant or declining incomes.

Lou Glazer is President of Michigan First, the nonprofit that released the report.

"It's pretty clear that you can have a low unemployment rate and still have a lot of people struggling. In a growing economy, the same thing is true," Glazer said.

According to the report, 40% of Michigan households do not have the finances to meet certain basic necessities. This is regardless of race, age, or county within the state, says Glazer.

Michigan First lists encouraging college enrollment as the most reliable path to good-paying work. The nonprofit has laid out a set of policy recommendations for state lawmakers to consider.