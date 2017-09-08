Report: Michigan schools should focus on creativity, leave rote tasks to robots

Stateside’s conversation with Patrick Cooney, policy associate at Michigan Future, Inc.

The economy that today’s students will soon enter is rapidly changing. That’s the reality that fueled the creation of a recent report from Michigan Future, Inc., a non-partisan think tank. The report outlines major issues and suggestions for how to help graduates thrive in a new economy that requires adapting to changing technology throughout their careers.

Patrick Cooney, a policy associate at Michigan Future, Inc., joined Stateside to discuss the report’s contents.

“Students are going to need to be able to think critically on the job, problem solve and innovate,” Cooney said.

For more conclusions from the report, listen to the full conversation above.

