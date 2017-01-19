WUOMFM
Related Program: 
The Environment Report

Researchers uncover possible new hidden threat to honey bees

By 39 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The Environment Report
  • Honey bees face a number of threats.
    Honey bees face a number of threats.
    cygnus921 / Creative Commons

Researchers have found a chemical that’s widely used on crops such as almonds, wine grapes and tree fruits can be bad for bees.

They’ve found it makes honey bee larvae more susceptible to deadly viruses.

The chemical is called an organosilicone surfactant, and it’s used in tank mixes of pesticide products to make them more effective.

Julia Fine is a researcher with Penn State, and is the lead author of a new study on this topic in collaboration with the USDA. She says the EPA considers this chemical inert.

A healthy larva on day six of Fine's experiment, before mortality spiked.
Credit Tonilynn Baranowski

"And what that means is that it's thought to be biologically inactive when it's used in the environment, so there are no federally mandated restrictions on its use in agriculture," she says.

But she says they've found problems with the chemical in laboratory research.

“Our study showed that when honeybee larvae are fed a relatively low dose of organosilicone surfactant chronically while they are developing, it can result in synergistic mortality when it is co-administered with viral pathogens,” Fine says.

In other words: the chemical appears to make the larvae more susceptible to viruses that can kill them.

"It's thought to be biologically inactive when it's used in the environment, so there are no federally mandated restrictions on its use in agriculture."

“And it will kill them at a significantly higher frequency than if they were just exposed to the virus or the organosilicone surfactant alone,” she says.

Fine says that viral pathogens are found in just about every honey bee colony in North America.

A dead pupa that was exposed to viruses and organosilicone surfactant, on day ten.
Credit Tonilynn Baranowski

Fine says they need to do more research on these kinds of chemicals, and understand what might be happening in beehives.

“I think going forward we can perform more studies to evaluate the risk a little bit," says Fine. "We have very little data at this moment about the residues and the fate of these chemicals in the environment.”

Tags: 
honeybees
pesticides

Related Content

Tracking honey bees with big data

By Sep 27, 2016
Honey bees in a GVSU hive.
Rebecca Williams / Michigan Radio

You can thank a honey bee for pollinating about one of every three bites of food we eat. But as you’ve likely heard, bees are in trouble.

They’re getting hit hard by pesticides and diseases and pests, and they’re losing habitat.

Two Grand Valley State University professors are using technology to track the health of hives in a new way.

How you could be killing bees when you're trying to help them

By Aug 16, 2016
Melissa Cooper Sargent / Ecology Center

Many gardeners know that bees are in trouble, and they want to help.  Sales of so-called "bee-friendly" flowering plants are on the rise. 

There's just one problem, says Melissa Cooper Sargent of the Ecology Center, and it's a big one. 

Sargent says it's common practice for nurseries around the country to treat the seeds of the plants, or the plants themselves, with pesticides called neonicotinoids, that are highly toxic to bees.