Stateside's conversation with State Rep. Andy Schor.

A Facebook post from Representative Andy Schor​, D-Lansing, caught some attention this week. He accused the Republican Speaker Pro-Tempore Lee Chatfield of violating the rules of the House and the state’s Constitution.

Rep. Schor, who represents the 68th district in the Michigan House, spoke to Stateside about his accusation.

Rep. Chatfield's office declined an interview.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)