Rural homelessness is often overlooked. Pilot program in Cedar Springs wants to change that.

The Next Idea

Homelessness has a different look in a city than it does in rural areas, and somehow it feels easier to overlook.

Dennis Van Kampen, executive director and CEO of the Grand Rapids nonprofit Mel Trotter Ministries, joined Stateside to talk about a pilot program aimed at helping homeless families in rural Cedar Springs, and take on the problem of rural homelessness more broadly.

Listen to learn how the homelessness crisis may actually be greater in rural areas than in cities. You'll also hear Van Kampen’s perspective on how to best address the problem.

Stateside’s conversation with Dennis Van Kampen, executive director and CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids.

The Next Idea is Michigan Radio’s project devoted to new innovations and ideas that will change our state.

Join the conversation on Twitter or Facebook, or let us know your Next Idea here.

(Subscribe to The Next Idea podcast on iTunes, or with this RSS link.)