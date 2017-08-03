WUOMFM
Rural homelessness is often overlooked. Pilot program in Cedar Springs wants to change that.

    Homelessness may be greater in rural areas than in cities.
Homelessness has a different look in a city than it does in rural areas, and somehow it feels easier to overlook.

Dennis Van Kampen, executive director and CEO of the Grand Rapids nonprofit Mel Trotter Ministries, joined Stateside to talk about a pilot program aimed at helping homeless families in rural Cedar Springs, and take on the problem of rural homelessness more broadly.

Listen to learn how the homelessness crisis may actually be greater in rural areas than in cities. You'll also hear Van Kampen’s perspective on how to best address the problem.  

