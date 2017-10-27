See Michigan Radio’s Stateside live show in East Lansing

Michigan Radio’s daily talk show, Stateside, hosted by Cynthia Canty, will travel to East Lansing next Thursday, November 2 for a special live show from 7:00 - 8:30 PM. The show will be recorded in front of a live audience at the Kellogg Center auditorium on the Michigan State University campus. Segments from the live show will be broadcast during future Stateside programs in the upcoming weeks.

Among the scheduled guests on the show will be longtime Lansing mayor, former Democratic gubernatorial candidate and "America's Angriest Mayor" Virg Bernero who will discuss his legacy, the strides Lansing has made and the challenges that remain. Other topics discussed on the show will be an MSU program that trains veterans in beekeeping, new ideas for teaching from a Michigan Hall of Fame teacher, why Lansing is a landing spot for so many refugees, and a look at state politics with It's Just Politics hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta. The show will also feature live music provided by the LCC Constellations Jazz Sextet.

Admission to the show is free but space is limited so advance registration is requested. People interested in attending the show can register to attend the broadcast here.