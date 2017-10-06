WUOMFM

See who won Grand Rapids ArtPrize

By 1 minute ago
  • "A. Lincoln" by Richard Schlatter, one of the winning pieces in this year's Grand Rapids ArtPrize
    Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Downtown Grand Rapids will surely be less busy now that the ninth annual Grand Rapids ArtPrize competition is over.

Artists from all over the world come to West Michigan to share their art. But only two artists each year are grand prize winners.

Both Seitu Jones and Richard Schlatter will take home $200,000 for their pieces "The Heartside Community Meal" and "A. Lincoln," respectively. 

Jones' piece, which won the art judge's prize, is a video detailing a community meal in the Heartside neighborhood next to downtown that served 250 residents. 

Schlatter's piece, a portrait of former president Abraham Lincoln made entirely of pennies, won the public vote. People voted through the ArtPrize mobile app or website to select the winner. 

Terry Payne, a patron of the art fair who came all the way from Virginia, says Jones' piece says a lot about the community it focuses on. 

"It's just outstanding work. An outstanding piece of work, we've really enjoyed it. The community itself is inspiring too, all the food pantries and art work on the walls, it's no wonder [Jones] wanted to do the meal here," Payne said. 

Kari Perez is another one of the thousands who came to the art festival. She was more than impressed with Schlatter's penny portrait.

"I just think it's pretty impressive that someone could conceptually think of how you take pennies and turn them into an actual figure of a person with a face. That just is really amazing to me," Perez said.

Other artists walked away from the competition with smaller prizes for their work. For a full list of winners, venues, and categories check out the Grand Rapids ArtPrize website

Tags: 
ArtPrize
Grand Rapids

Related Content

Ninth annual ArtPrize festival hits Grand Rapids with some politically charged art

By Sep 22, 2017
"Immeasurable Numbness," a painting by Rachel Nanzer

Art is supposed to have a message – at least that's what several folks attending the annual Grand Rapids ArtPrize festival are saying.

The ninth annual ArtPrize festival officially starts today in downtown Grand Rapids. There are exhibits in more than 170 venues throughout the downtown area.

Several of the exhibits have politically charged messages at this year's open art competition.

One such piece,"Immeasurable Numbness" by Rachel Nanzer, illustrates the polarizing messages of "Black Lives Matter" and "All Lives Matter."

Five-acre plot in Grand Rapids once used in ArtPrize exhibit getting a big makeover

By Nov 22, 2016
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

A team of eight community partners, including Grand Rapids Public Schools, health providers, and artistic groups are working together on a big project in Grand Rapids’ Roosevelt Park neighborhood.

The group of organizations, along with help from the Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association, are taking five acres of blighted properties and transforming them into new mixed-income homes and apartments, a public high school, and a community center.

Inaugural ArtPrize winner calls his experience "life-changing"

By Oct 7, 2016
Courtesy of Ran Ortner Studio

As the Grand Rapids Artprize competition continues to grow and evolve, Stateside’s Lester Graham sat down with the very first winner of the competition, painter Ran Ortner.