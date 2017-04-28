WUOMFM
Sen. Meekhof on Flint recommendations: Lead and Copper Rule “isn’t the problem”

By 29 minutes ago
  • Meekhof said that human error, rather than weak regulations regarding lead and copper in water, was to blame for the crisis in Flint.
Three years ago, not long after the city of Flint switched its water source to the Flint River, residents began to complain about the quality of the water coming into their homes.

The State of Michigan, however, denied the problem for a long time. It wasn’t until activists and news media proved there was a problem that the state finally did something.

This week, the state Senate passed a supplemental appropriations bill which included federal dollars for Flint. Stateside’s Lester Graham spoke with Arlan Meekhof, the Republican Majority Leader of the Senate, about that bill, and the future of funding for Flint.

Flint water crisis
Arlan Meekhof

