WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Seth Bernard and Friends with the Weather on making new music in “complicated times”

By 15 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Stateside
  • Michigan-based musicians Seth Bernard and Chris Good.
    Michigan-based musicians Seth Bernard and Chris Good.
    Courtesy: Seth Bernard (left), Sean Carter (right)

Independent musicians in Michigan are up against a fast changing music landscape.

Despite the challenges that come with producing, recording, releasing and touring, one music label is cultivating a community of artists who help each other succeed.

"All of us are using music as a way to build community, to empower youth and to uplift good work already happening here," said Seth Bernard. He's is the founder of Earthwork Music, a collective of artists with similar interests, but ranging in musical styles.

"People working on social justice and ecological responsibility. Those are type of things that we see ourselves connect by even more than style," said Bernard.

Chris Good is a long-time singer-songwriter now based in Ann Arbor. He's also an organic farmer. Good is out with his first full-length album, Friends with the Weather, a collaboration of Michigan-based artists.

Good talks about the songwriting process and being an artist in "complicated times."

"There are moments when our art finds deeper resonance beyond even our understanding, sometimes with the way that the news and current events unfold," said Good.

About his new album Eggtones Blues, Bernard is more direct with his socially charged lyrics. 

"As the arduous election cycle wore on, I decided it was more of a blues time for us if I'm going to serve the people with my music," he said.

Seth Bernard and Friends with the Weather double album release shows:

Friday, Jan. 27 - Rumpus Room in Chelsea, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan 28 - Founders Taproom in Grand Rapids, 9:30 p.m. 

Sunday, Jan. 29 - Kalamazoo First Congregational Church UCC, 7 p.m. 

Support for arts and culture coverage comes in part from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

Tags: 
music
songs from studio east

Related Content

Michiganders are from everywhere, so what is Michigan music?

By Dec 6, 2016
Courtesy of Lester Monts

Michigan boasts an exceptionally rich mix of folk, ethnic and immigrant music, and it goes back centuries.

Music professor Lester Monts wanted to capture that rich tapestry, so he spearheaded the Michigan Musical Heritage Project.

Transatlantic duo revives centuries-old melodies with a Swedish-Americana blend

By Nov 15, 2016
Laurel Premo and Anna Gustavsson
Courtesy of Premo & Gustavsson

 

Take fiddle and banjo tunes of the United States and mix them with the music and dance tunes of Sweden, and there you have Premo & Gustavsson.

Our Songs from Studio East series explores music that combines both contemporary and traditional music from around the world. Premo & Gustavsson fit that bill perfectly.

Traverse City musician Benjaman James sings about "Growing Pains" in new EP

By Dec 2, 2016
Benjaman James

After college graduation, Traverse City native and musician Benjaman James had a big decision to make: get a job that pays the bills, or pursue a career in music.  

Benjaman got a degree from Michigan State University’s college of engineering. After graduation he started the band “Old Mission Collective.”

As the group continued to gain traction, members came and went, but he says he became the only common member in the band. So he decided to go solo.

Now, Benjaman James is out with a new EP titled “Growing Pains" out December 3. 

New book digs into the business side of Motown’s worldwide success

By Sep 29, 2016
Courtesy of Barney Ales

 

You’ve surely heard many stories about Motown over the years. Stories of its stars or of the ambitious Berry Gordy Jr. using an $800 family loan to build one of the most impactful record labels anywhere.

But there’s a side to the Motown story we haven’t heard much about until now: the business side. The entrepreneurial spirit, the hard work and the hustle to “get the records played and the company paid.”

Financial stability allows Detroit Symphony Orchestra to reach audiences in China for first time

By Jan 18, 2017
For the first time in 16 years, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will embark on an international tour. This will mark the first time that the DSO will perform in China.
Detroit Symphony Orchestra

2017 is shaping up to be a banner year for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO).

With the orchestra back on solid financial footing, the DSO is embarking on its first international tour in 16 years. This July, Maestro Leonard Slatkin will take the orchestra overseas for the first time since he took over as music director in 2008. The conductor and his 87 musicians will make stops in Japan and, for the first time, China.