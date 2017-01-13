WUOMFM

Settlement in lawsuit over Detroit school conditions; "right to read" suit moves ahead

By 4 minutes ago
  • A ceiling hole at Noble Elementary Middle-School in early 2016
    A ceiling hole at Noble Elementary Middle-School in early 2016
    Detroit Federation of Teachers

There was movement Thursday on two federal lawsuits filed over poor learning conditions in Detroit schools.

The American Federation of Teachers announced a settlement with the Detroit Public Schools over decrepit building conditions in some schools.

The settlement lays out a process for reporting, logging and prioritizing requests for building repairs, as well as timelines for following through.

It also sets up a five-member oversight committee tasked with enforcing the agreement

The AFT also supports another lawsuit, which claims conditions in some Detroit schools remain so bad, children are effectively denied an education, in violation of their constitutional rights.

That “right to read” lawsuit, filed last September, is founded on the premise that children in at least five Detroit schools “contain classrooms that have no teachers, no textbooks, or where no homework can be assigned from books that students do not have,” plaintiffs wrote. “Buildings where Plaintiffs are, for all intents and purposes, warehoused for seven hours a day impose their own grotesque barriers to learning and teaching, including classroom temperatures ranging from freezing to over 90 degrees, vermin, and unworkable toilets.”

Substantial improvement “just hasn’t happened” since the suit was filed, says former University of Michigan Law School Dean Evan Caminker. “The school year started, and the same problems were basically continuing.”

The defendants, all state officials including Gov. Snyder, want the case dismissed. They cite a number of grounds, including the fact that the state no longer directly controls the Detroit public schools through emergency managers, and that a similar “right to read” case was dismissed from state courts.

They also point to factors outside of their control, like students’ “intellectual limitations” and lack of “parental involvement.”

Plaintiffs’ lawyer Mark Rosenbaum calls that “offensive.”

“The state has no business creating a stigma of illiteracy for these children, that the American Dream should not be rationed based on zip code, race and class,” Rosenbaum said.

Rosenbaum argues that the district’s recent decision to cancel what remained of a district-wide remedial reading program because of an ongoing teacher shortage highlights the continuing problem.

“The very programs would have some promise of ameliorating some of these conditions, they’ve now discontinued. So the state’s going in the opposite direction when it comes to the children of Detroit.”

Plaintiffs filed paperwork fighting the state’s motion to dismiss the case in Detroit federal court Thursday. The state is expected to respond within weeks, and a judge could rule on whether the case proceeds early this year.

Tags: 
detroit public schools
detroit federation of teachers
right to read

Related Content

For the first time since 2009, Detroit has a (mostly) empowered school board

By 23 hours ago
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

New Detroit school board members officially took office Wednesday night.

It’s the first time the district has had a true school board since a series of emergency managers took over in 2009.

The district is in much better financial shape after a state-sponsored aid package passed in June. In fact, it currently has a budget surplus.

But it faces a number of chronic problems, including 264 vacant teaching positions. 163 are now being staffed by substitutes, interim superintendent Alycia Meriweather told board members.

Lawsuit: Learning conditions in Detroit schools violate US Constitution

By Sep 13, 2016
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Learning conditions in many Detroit schools are so bad, they violate students’ basic rights under the U.S. Constitution.

That’s what a new federal lawsuit contends. It was filed on behalf of students at five of the lowest-performing Detroit schools, including one charter school.

The suit cites an ongoing lack of basic educational resources, including teachers, that together deny children of their “constitutional right to literacy.”

Michigan court rules against ACLU in "right to read" case

By Nov 7, 2014
Mercedes Mejia / Michigan Radio

When students are failed by their school, who is legally responsible? 

Is a basic education a constitutional right?

And if it is, can the courts enforce it?    

These are the questions at the heart of this case, in which the ACLU of Michigan sued Highland Park schools and the state of Michigan, saying students were not taught basic literacy skills.

The Michigan Court of Appeals says the ACLU cannot sue the state and the school district on behalf of students – even if those students were “abysmally failed.”