WUOMFM

Several hundred from Michigan to attend People's Climate March in D.C.

By 15 minutes ago
  • A map showing cities sending a bus to People's Climate March.
    A map showing cities sending a bus to People's Climate March.
    Michigan Climate Action Network

Several hundred people from Michigan got on buses today to ride all night to Washington, D.C., to attend the 2017 People's Climate March.

Andrew Sarpolis with the Sierra Club organized the bus leaving from Detroit. He says many of the buses sold out early.

"Flint filled up almost a month ago," he says. "Our bus filled up a week in advance, and I believe the Ann Arbor bus as well, so all across the board, we're really seeing a lot of interest in going to this march."

The march is intended for people to show support for policies that address the threat of climate change.

Sarpolis says he hopes to connect people on the buses to opportunities for activism beyond the march.

"If folks are feeling it, we hope to do letter writing on the bus on the way back," he says, "so people fired up after the march can write or call their representatives and ask them to take action on climate policy and to address climate change."

There will also be local marches in many cities in Michigan, for those who want to show support for climate change action, but can't make the D.C. event.
 

Tags: 
climate change

Related Content

Linking extreme weather events to our changing climate

By Apr 27, 2017
A storm
Flickr/mdprovost

Any time there’s a heat wave, or a drought or a big flood, scientists like Noah Diffenbaugh get a lot of calls.

“We are as scientists being asked whether or not global warming has played a role in individual extreme weather events,” he says.

A prominent climate scientist explains why scientists are taking to the streets

By Kara Holsopple Apr 27, 2017
Todd Van Hoosear / Flickr - http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

One of the most famous and vocal climate scientists is speaking out, again. Penn State researcher and author Michael Mann was recently asked by Democrats to be a witness at a hearing on climate science. It was held by the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

Mann called the other three witnesses fringe experts because they were questioning the science behind climate change.

More federal websites change what they say about climate, environment

By Apr 6, 2017
markbwavy / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Some government websites are changing what they say about the environment, and a group of researchers is keeping track. Researchers in the U.S. and Canada are continuing to back up scientific data from federal agencies in the U.S.

They’re also keeping a close eye on how information is changing on federal websites like the EPA, the State Department and the Department of Energy, along with other federal agency sites, and they've been finding changes are happening.