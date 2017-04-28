Several hundred from Michigan to attend People's Climate March in D.C.

Several hundred people from Michigan got on buses today to ride all night to Washington, D.C., to attend the 2017 People's Climate March.

Andrew Sarpolis with the Sierra Club organized the bus leaving from Detroit. He says many of the buses sold out early.

"Flint filled up almost a month ago," he says. "Our bus filled up a week in advance, and I believe the Ann Arbor bus as well, so all across the board, we're really seeing a lot of interest in going to this march."

The march is intended for people to show support for policies that address the threat of climate change.

Sarpolis says he hopes to connect people on the buses to opportunities for activism beyond the march.

"If folks are feeling it, we hope to do letter writing on the bus on the way back," he says, "so people fired up after the march can write or call their representatives and ask them to take action on climate policy and to address climate change."

There will also be local marches in many cities in Michigan, for those who want to show support for climate change action, but can't make the D.C. event.

