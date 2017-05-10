Shoreline communities look for better ways to address rise and fall of Great Lakes

Stateside's conversation with Dick Norton, an urban and regional planning professor at the University of Michigan’s Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning, and Jennifer Howland, community development manager for Grand Haven.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports since the turn of the last century, water levels of Lake Michigan have increased in a series of even higher peaks. One was in 1964. An expensive house in St. Joseph was taken by the lake.

There was damage up and down Michigan’s coast. Another high lake water moment spanned from 1985 to 1987, and again there was a lot of damage to homes, beachfront property and industry.

Researchers have been working with local communities to help determine the best ways to plan for the different lake levels.

Stateside spoke to Dick Norton, an urban and regional planning professor at the University of Michigan’s Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning, and Jennifer Howland, Community Development Manager for Grand Haven.

Listen to the interview above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)