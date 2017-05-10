WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Shoreline communities look for better ways to address rise and fall of Great Lakes

By 39 minutes ago
  • A photo of a beach
    Communities along Great Lakes must plan for changing shorelines.
    mike_miley / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

 

The U.S. Geological Survey reports since the turn of the last century, water levels of Lake Michigan have increased in a series of even higher peaks. One was in 1964. An expensive house in St. Joseph was taken by the lake.

There was damage up and down Michigan’s coast. Another high lake water moment spanned from 1985 to 1987, and again there was a lot of damage to homes, beachfront property and industry.

Researchers have been working with local communities to help determine the best ways to plan for the different lake levels.

Stateside spoke to Dick Norton, an urban and regional planning professor at the University of Michigan’s Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning, and Jennifer Howland, Community Development Manager for Grand Haven.

Listen to the interview above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Great Lakes
Grand Haven
urban planning

Related Content

In the age of Airbnb, Michigan beach towns try to balance renters and residents

By Apr 28, 2017
Vintage postcard "Greetings from Grand Haven, Michigan."
Boston Public Library Tichnor Brothers collection / Wikimedia Commons

This time of year a lot of people start thinking about summer vacations. If you’re like many Michiganders, when you’re planning a week or two off, you might find a cottage or a beach house to rent online. Airbnb, VRBO and HomeAway are a few of the most popular short-term rental websites.

Watch this speedskater grab a rare opportunity to glide on Lake Michigan

By Mar 7, 2015
West Michigan speedskater April Chernoby takes advantage of unusual ice conditions on Lake Michigan.
courtesy April Chernoby

The beginning of March brought on some unusual conditions along the coast of West Michigan. The ice off the coast of Grand Haven was as smooth as glass - perfect for skating. 