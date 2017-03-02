WUOMFM
Silicon Valley leader tells Michigan progressives to use more economic power to push for change

Government failed Flint.

It's pretty tough to dispute that statement, knowing what we know about how the Flint water crisis came to be, and how it was dismissed and denied by bureaucrats and officials at all levels of government.
 

Entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Joseph Sanberg believes we should work through the boardroom to help address working-class problems.
Entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Joseph Sanberg believes we should work through the boardroom to help address working-class problems, not just wait for government to fix things.

Sanberg is investing founder of the home-meal delivery service Blue Apron and co-founder of the online financial firm Aspiration. It lets people pay what they think is fair for their services.

Sanberg joined Stateside to talk about how we should use all of the tools in the toolbox, from politics and public policy to philanthropy, to solve problems. That said, he thinks we should start out by using business as a force for good.

"If you look over the past 30 years, the progressive movement hasn't utilized business as a force for good," Sanberg said. "Our interaction with business has been only in setting regulations. And setting regulations for business is really important. What also is important is the kind of businesses that exist."

"I think in particular, Gen-X and Millennials believe what business does matters," he added. "That there ought to be a different standard for business leadership. It ought not to be what can you do as a business person, it ought to be what should you do as a business person."

Listen to the full interview above to hear more about how people should be using their purchasing power to trigger change in society and about the business world's tendency to treat people as units of measure ... and why that's problematic when trying to solve problems.

Michigan veterans turning into "vetrepreneurs"

By Jul 6, 2015
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

After spending years of taking orders in the military, a growing number of Michigan veterans are now giving orders in the civilian world. 

"A couple years ago, I had a few home-brew beers with a buddy of mine," Erik May says. "And I started asking him where the beer geographically came from.  Where the ingredients came from.  Pretty quickly I realized there was a big need for local malt."

From that realization, Air Force veteran Erik May launched his West Michigan malt-making business.

Kid-preneur introduces new lollipop that won’t destroy your teeth

By Dec 15, 2016
Courtesy of Zollipops

The Next Idea

There’s now a new way to enjoy candy – without the cavities and the tooth decay.

Zollipops” are 11-year-old Michigander Alina Morse’s creation. They’re sugar-free and gluten-free suckers, made with natural flavors and colors, that are good for your teeth.

New documentary follows a generation of young entrepreneurs in Detroit

By Oct 5, 2016
Max Nussenbaum is the CEO of Castle, a company looking to make property management simpler and more efficient
Courtesy of Generation Startup

What's the barrier between you and the life you truly want to lead?

That's one of the questions Cheryl Miller Houser explores as co-director of the documentary film Generation Startup.

It follows some young entrepreneurs as they build startups in Detroit. They try, stumble, learn, and try again.

West Michigan organization turns to microlending to boost minority-owned business

By Bonnie Nawara Sep 12, 2016
Public Domain

The Next Idea

Among small business owners in Michigan, access to capital remains one of the most significant challenges, especially for people in underserved communities. This seems to be true even in places with improving economies, like West Michigan. The area has seen a strong post-recession recovery in recent years, and ranks highly in the prevalence of investors. WalletHub named Grand Rapids #2 in its 2016 rankings of “Best Large Cities to Start a Business,” yet it was ranked 43rd out of 150 cities analyzed in terms of access to resources.

How five-gallon buckets of salsa from Metro Detroit became $231 million

By Jul 25, 2016
Garden Fresh

You may not know Dave Zilko's name, but you've probably seen his products in your grocery store.  Zilko is the former vice chairman of Garden Fresh Gourmet. He and business partners Jack and Annette Aronson took a scrappy little Oakland County company that was deep in debt and turned it into the number one brand of fresh salsa in North America, with revenues topping $100 million.  Last June, Garden Fresh was sold to Campbell Soup Company for $231 million.

Detroit business wins $50K to turn food truck into classroom

By Oct 3, 2016
"The traditional classroom style was not the best way to teach this type of information ... Once the guys were able to see hands on what it meant to run a business using the food truck as a classroom, it completely changed what they thought," Harris said.
Steven Depolo / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The Next Idea

The Skillman Foundation has awarded $50,000 each to six different programs in connection with the My Brother’s Keeper Detroit Innovation Challenge.

One of the six is Giving Them the Business. The goal is to teach young men of color to be owners and operators of restaurants, not just hired help, according to a release from the foundation.

Jerrell Harris coordinates Giving Them the Business. He joined us today.