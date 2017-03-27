WUOMFM

Six recall petitons against Warren mayor rejected by election commission

By 30 minutes ago
  • Warren Mayor Jim Fouts
    Warren Mayor Jim Fouts
    Jim Fouts Facebook page

Jim Fouts will get to stay mayor of Warren longer than some residents might like. 

 

 

The Macomb County Election Commission has rejected all six recall petitions against Mayor Fouts, despite ongoing controversy.

 

 

Fouts has been surrounded by controversy for alleged audio recordings of him saying disparaging and mocking things about mentally ill children, women and black people, and for potentially breaking campaign finance laws.

 

 

Joseph Hunt is the Warren resident who submitted the six petitions to Macomb County that were ultimately rejected.

 

 

“I filed these because no one else would. I’m tired of basically listening to Jim Fouts all of a sudden persecute people, that’s what he does best,” Hunt said.

 

 

Hunt won’t let these petitions end here, however. He plans to keep insisting Fouts step down or be removed from office.

 

 

“All of these petitions had facts and were clear, so I’m going to exercise my right to an appeal,” Hunt said.

 

 

Tom Ryan, Fouts’ attorney, believes the petitions weren’t as clear and fact-based as the election commission would’ve needed to approve them.

 

 

“I’m glad that we got them rejected today because I think that is appropriate, that they were rejected for the reasons stated,” Ryan said. 

 

 

Ryan said Fouts just wants to focus on doing his job.

 

 

“He just wants to do his job and run the city of Warren to the best of his ability,” Ryan said. 

 

 

According to Ryan, the alleged audio recordings of Fouts could be fake. Ryan also says the campaign finance issue is still under investigation. 

 

Tags: 
james fouts
Warren
macomb county

Related Content

Warren residents, Council members divided over embattled mayor Fouts

By Jan 25, 2017
Warren Mayor Jim Fouts
Jim Fouts Facebook page

Warren residents and their elected officials are sharply divided in their opinions about the fate of the city’s longtime mayor, Jim Fouts.

That was on display at heated and sometimes wild city council meeting Tuesday night.

Leaked audio tapes seem to show Fouts mocking and degrading African Americans, disabled people, and others.

But many people defended Fouts, who claims the tapes are fakes concocted by his political enemies.

Corruption, scandal, leaked tapes: What the heck is going on in Macomb County?

By Jan 17, 2017
From left to right: Macomb County County Executive Mark Hackel, Warren Mayor Jim Fouts, and Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller
From left to right: Macomb County government, City of Warren, GOP.gov

Metro Detroit's infamous Macomb County might be "the most politically craziest county in Michigan, if not the planet."

Leaked tapes expected to be subject of next Warren City council meeting

By Tyler Scott Jan 20, 2017
Warren Mayor Jim Fouts
Jim Fouts Facebook page

Tuesday, members of the Warren city council will meet for the first time since more audio tapes allegedly containing the voice of Mayor Jim Fouts were leaked.  

The tapes purportedly show Fouts making disparaging comments about African-Americans and women.

Fouts says the tapes are fake. The source of the tapes is unknown.

Warren city council secretary Robert Boccomino says council members will discuss the tapes and try to uncover more information about their source and when they were recorded.