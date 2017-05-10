WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Solve the puzzles to get out of this tech-inspired escape room

By 1 hour ago

Escape rooms keep gaining popularity. 

You might have heard of them. The interactive game where you and a bunch of friends, or complete strangers, are locked in a room and have to solve a series of puzzles to get out -- oh, and you only have about an hour.  

The scenarios are endless. Think Sherlock Holmes, Indiana Jones or Jail Break. 

Patton Doyle is the co-founder of Decode Detroit, an escape room with a tech vibe located in Ann Arbor.

I recently stopped by to check out the game room where the main character is an artificial intelligence named Minerva.

Doyle explains that Minerva is an adolescent AI who's trying to learn more about the world. "Even ourselves, we're learning more about Minerva as the story evolves. Definitely within the escape room here Minerva's story is she wants to escape."

Doyle, who studied physics at the University of Michigan, went on to get a Master of Transportation at MIT, where he learned a variety of things -- from optimizing bus schedules to urban planning.

"I came back to Detroit and Southeast Michigan to be part of the resurgence of the regions' urban areas, not just Detroit, but Ann Arbor and some of the suburbs around Metro Detroit," he said.

Listen to the audio postcard above to hear the story. 

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
games
Detroit
technology

Related Content

Lessenberry on the new Detroit schools superintendent and child poverty in Michigan

By & Apr 19, 2017
Detroit Public School Distric sign
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

The Detroit Public Schools Community District school board has chosen Nikolai Vitti as its first permanent superintendent. Vitti grew up in Dearborn Heights and is currently the superintendent in Duval County, Florida.

Michigan Radio Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and Senior News Analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss what the district's new pick means for Detroit schools. 

Analyst says new incentive bill would let big money developers profit at taxpayer expense

By May 8, 2017
The old Hudson's Deparment Store site in Detroit
girl-in-the-d / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

 

Republicans and Democrats in Lansing support a big incentive package that big developers in the state want. 

These incentives not only include money for cleaning up polluted “brownfield” sites, but also income tax kickbacks from the workers who build the development, and from the tax revenue of the development.

Bill would stop auto insurers from using ZIP codes to set rates

By May 3, 2017
Car accident
Daniel X. O'Neil/Flickr / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

If you’re a driver in Michigan, it's not exactly breaking news to hear that our auto insurance rates are some of the highest in the country. Drivers in Detroit pay the most. One study estimated an average of $3,400 annually. By comparison, the national average is about $900.

$77 million development project announced for Detroit's Cass Corridor neighborhood

By Apr 27, 2017
Mayor Mike Duggan announcing plans for Midtown west development project at Delta Prep Academy in Detroit
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

A new development project is coming to Detroit's Cass Corridor.

Midtown West will be a $77 million development project that will be located at what was once the Wigle Recreation Center near Midtown.

It will include a total of 335 residential units, 175 rental units and 160 units for sale. About 20% of those rental units will be affordable housing.

Councilwoman Raquel Castaneda Lopez represents the district where the project will be.

She says it’s important that development be done with and for the people.

Brothers could receive $1.25M each for wrongful conviction: “I’d rather have the 26 years back”

By & Apr 24, 2017
Tommy and Raymond Highers served 26 years in prison for a crime they didn't commit.
Joe Linstroth / Michigan Radio

"It was an out-of-body experience."

That's how Raymond Highers described the moment when the judge sentenced him and his brother Tommy Highers to life without parole for a murder they didn't commit.