Some law professors in Michigan don't like Jeff Sessions

Alabama senator Jeff Sessions was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to become the next U.S. attorney general, and some Michigan professors don't like it.

26 law school faculty members in Michigan signed a letter urging the rejection of Sessions as an attorney general candidate. More than 1,400 law professors nationwide have joined this effort.

Steven Gray, one of 13 law professors at the University of Michigan who signed the letter, said Sessions has a history of not fighting hard enough for civil rights.

“There's no indication that he's changed or owned that, and so I think there's a lot of people who have a lot of concerns about him as the attorney general,” Gray said.

“The will to enforce all the laws is important, and I'm not sure that he's got the will to enforce the civil rights laws,” Gray added.

Sessions has been criticized for fueling the fears among Republicans of inner city voter fraud, his perceived opposition to LGBTQ rights and his take on climate change.

Sessions was also blocked for a federal judgeship by a Republican-led committee during the Reagan administration over 30 years ago.

According to MLive, the letter said “nothing in Senator Sessions' public life since 1986 has convinced us that he is a different man than the 39-year-old attorney who was deemed too racially insensitive to be a federal district court judge.”