Stabenow thinks her "Bring Jobs Home Act" could finally get passed

By Bryce Huffman 6 minutes ago
  • U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow speaking about the
    U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow speaking about the "Bring Jobs Home Act" in Detroit
    Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

An initiative to bring jobs back to the United States was announced in Detroit today.

Debbie Stabenow has been pushing her "Bring Jobs Home Act" in the U.S. Senate since 2012.

Senator Stabenow said the bill would get rid of tax loopholes for companies that outsource jobs, and reward those moving jobs back.

Stabenow said every time companies take jobs from the U.S., American taxpayers pay for the move.

“You want to move away from the United States, you are on your own,” Stabenow said. “We aren’t paying for it.”

Under the Obama administration, the bill was filibustered by Republican leaders three times, but Senator Stabenow believes things will be different now that President Donald Trump is in office.

“I'm hopeful now that the new president will turn to his own party and say this is something I want to do so that we can actually get it done,” Stabenow said.

It is up to the majority Republican Senate to act on this legislation.

Tags: 
Debbie Stabenow
jobs
Detroit

