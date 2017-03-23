WUOMFM
Related Programs: 
Stateside
The Next Idea

Start-up incubator, pizza shop to bring vacant Detroit school back to life

By 20 minutes ago

The Next Idea

 

As goes a school, so goes the neighborhood.

 

That’s the idea behind a new project by the group Life Remodeled, said founder and CEO Chris Lambert. Life Remodeled is a non-profit organization that invests about $5 million in a Detroit neighborhood project every year. This year’s project: turn the former Durfee Elementary and Middle School into a “community innovation center.”

Durfee school, site of planned innovation center
Credit Courtesy of Chris Lambert

The project really started with the principal of Detroit’s Central High School, Lambert said. The students from next-door Durfee were about to be moved into the Central High building, creating one big K-12 school. What if the old Durfee school could transform into something that would help educate all those students?

That’s where Life Remodeled comes in. The organization is working to recruit tenants that will offer educational opportunities and small businesses inside the Durfee building. Tenants are selected based on their commitments to three core values: entrepreneurism, education and community. To this end, Life Remodeled is hoping to rent space to some innovative players.

One example: an entire miniature city, run by the educational organization Junior Achievement, in which kids will learn about civic government and business. Another: a group called the Empowerment Plan, which makes coats that turn into sleeping bags for homeless folks, and hires women from shelters to sew them. Groups like this will expose young people to innovation and opportunity, teaching them these skills in a hands-on environment.

The innovation center project, in partnership with Detroit Public Schools, aims to “deliver for the kids.” At the same time, they are working to lift up the entire community. When Lambert asks community members what they most need, “job creation is the number one request.” So plans are in the works to offer office space, free legal, marketing and accounting training – even some initial capital – for people of any age who want to start a business.

Life Remodeled works through collaboration, Lambert said.

 

“What we’re good at is finding out what are the needs, and who can help meet those needs,” he said, describing his organization as “a bridge.”

 

He wants to help the community meet its goals, and find the partners who are willing to help.

Life Remodeled hopes that transforming Durfee will ultimately transform the entire neighborhood, both today and for Detroit’s next generation.

Check out Life Remodeled's video about the project, and listen to the interview with founder and CEO Chris Lambert above.

The Next Idea is Michigan Radio’s project devoted to new innovations and ideas that will change our state.

Join the conversation on Twitter or Facebook, or let us know your Next Idea here.

(Subscribe to The Next Idea podcast on iTunes, or with this RSS link.)

Tags: 
detroit schools
innovation
The Next Idea

Related Content

Mapping the options for kids in failing Detroit schools

By April Van Buren Jan 25, 2017
map of Detroit with possible closures marked
April Van Buren / Michigan Radio

There are 25 schools in Detroit waiting to hear whether they’ll be closing their doors at the end of the school year.

So, where would all those students end up if those schools did close?

Click on the map to see the nearby options for each possible closure and how they stack up academically.

Innovation competition a launching pad for Michigan’s next big startup success

By Nov 1, 2016
The 7th Annual Accelerate Michigan Innovation Competition will take place at the Cobo Center in Detroit on November 3.
Bernt Rostad / Flickr - http://bit.ly/1rFrzRK

This Thursday, three dozen Michigan start-up companies will compete for up to $1 million in prizes. In addition, they will earn critical exposure to venture capital investors, both regional and national.

They will be competing at the 7th Annual Accelerate Michigan Innovation Competition. Organizers say that Accelerate Michigan prize winners have created over a thousand jobs and have raised over $500 million in venture capital.

What’s coming next in 2017? Hint: It’s not autonomous vehicles

By Jeff DeGraff Jan 12, 2017
Jeff DeGraff of the University of Michigan Ross School of Business
University of Michigan Ross School of Business

The Next Idea